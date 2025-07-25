Newsletter: Does AFMC deserve four-star treatment?

“We’re going to shift resources from bloated headquarters elements to our war fighters,” Hegseth said in a video on the subject.

The problem, as some in the Dayton area see it: Removing a four-star general’s billet from command at Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) diminishes Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — and impacts national security.

Air Force says it will respond to congressional concerns about AFMC leadership

What you need to know: A spokeswoman for the Department of the Air Force told me this week that senior leaders will respond directly to members of Congress when it comes to their preference to have a four-star general in charge at AFMC.

Why this matters: “AFMC touches nearly every aspect of the (Air Force), providing airmen with everything they need from uniforms to spare parts to nuclear-capable B-2 bombers. Its scope and responsibilities are vast, complex, and critical to supporting our warfighters and maintaining lethality throughout the Air Force,” Ohio’s senators and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner recently wrote to defense leaders.

ALSO: DeWine joins four-star chorus.

Biggest real estate deal of 2025 so far: Huber shopping center

What you need to know: An Atlanta-based real estate investment group recently bought a Huber Heights shopping center for more than $31 million.

It’s the biggest property transaction in Montgomery County so far this year, a spokesman in the county auditor’s office told me.

Who’s the new owner? The purchasing limited liability company is linked to RCG Ventures, an Atlanta-based real estate investment group, that also owns the Beavercreek shopping center at 2500 N. Fairfield Road, as well as the Streets of West Chester, 9435-9455 Civic Center Blvd., West Chester Twp.

Newsweek: Day Air Ballpark is No. 1

What you need to know: Day Air Ballpark has earned the top spot on Newsweek’s Best Single-A Ballpark list, which is decided by fans. (That’s you.)

Take me out to the ballpark: “Home of the Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, Day Air Ballpark is a big hit with fans of all ages,” Newsweek said. “From a dazzling LED scoreboard and cutting-edge ballfield to a kids’ fun zone and indoor batting tunnel, excitement unfolds around every corner. Enjoy a pre-game buffet at the Dragon Lair, or sip an adult beverage from one of the party decks.”

ALSO: How the Dragons came to Dayton

Lawmakers to explore property tax circuit breaker

Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

The property tax beat goes on: A new property tax reform working group organized by Gov. Mike DeWine was to begin its work Thursday.

The job ahead: The group is tasked with providing meaningful property tax relief to homeowners and businesses while ensuring that funding for local schools, fire, police and other emergency services is adequate.

DeWine vetoed pieces of the $60 billion two-year state budget three weeks ago, erasing nearly all of the property tax reforms the House and Senate approved. The governor argued that the legislation would harm schools and children.

A 2023 Premier Health data breach: What we know

Data danger: Premier Health said some customer personal information was compromised during a data breach in July 2023.

What to know: Affected information varies for each individual and may include Social Security number, financial account information, medical information, health insurance information and more.

The investigation: The company said an investigation was launched to “determine the nature and scope of the activity” and that’s when it found files on certain Premier Health systems that were subject to access and acquisition by an unauthorized party at different times between June 7, 2023 and July 12, 2023.

