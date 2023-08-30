Newsletter: Donuts to die for 🍩 & lots of new establishments

Hey Dayton!

Welcome to our weekly Dayton Food & Dining Newsletter! There’s something about donuts that always takes me back to my childhood. I grew in Xenia when Stan the Donut Man was located on North Detroit Street where Glazed Donut Eatery is located today. A trip to the donut shop wasn’t uncommon, it was a weekly thing.

I would say I’m pretty hard to impress when it comes to donuts because I am a loyal Stan the Donut Man fan, but over the weekend I tried Death Grip Donuts and I will admit they blew me away.

Death Grip Donuts is a food truck featuring a menu of perfectly curated, three-bite donuts with unique names and fun toppings.

First off, the donuts were nice and warm when we got them and second, the flavors were on point.

My favorites were:

Breakfast at Mamaws - a donut with maple glaze, topped with powdered sugar and a dash of cinnamon.

Pitchin’ Tents - a donut with chocolate glaze, topped with graham cracker pieces and a toasted marshmallow and finished with a chocolate drizzle.

Another thing to note is Death Grip Donuts considers itself an entire brand, creating a unique experience. Their food trailer is decked out with fun logos that are Instagram-worthy.

If you want to give them a try, their next event is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gladiator Training Center in Xenia. The event is open to the public.

Their donuts are to die for!

» READ MORE: Beavercreek couple opens donut food truck

Tank’s Bar & Grill announcement coming soon

A lot of people have been asking if I know when Tank’s Bar & Grill, located at 2033 Wayne Ave. in Dayton, is reopening. I do not, but I do have some good news!

I reached out to Tank’s via Facebook last week and they said there should be an announcement in the social media realm within the next 14 days.

About three months ago, the restaurant announced on Facebook that it would be closed as it transitions to new ownership.

Since opening in 1987 in the former home of Walnut Hills Bar, Tank’s has become an iconic Dayton institution.

Gather by Ghostlight opens at Dayton Arcade

Ghostlight Coffee owner Shane Anderson is taking what the Dayton community loves about his coffee shops and elevating it to create a new space in the Dayton Arcade.

Gather by Ghostlight, an elevated coffee and apéro restaurant with an adjourning gallery space, will hold a grand opening at 37 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Fourth Street Building on Thursday with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

Guests can expect coffee service, breakfast sandwiches and pastries they would normally see at Ghostlight’s other locations in addition to new lunch and small plate creations inspired by European styles and traditions.

For example, lunch will include healthy, quick options like grain bowls, salads, soups and sandwiches, Anderson told me. Examples of small plates include a Spanish-style flatbread referred to as Coca and hummus plates.

Gather by Ghostlight will also feature a selection of both regular and nonalcoholic beers, wines and spirits with an added focus on aperitifs, spritzes and digestifs. Instead of happy hour, the cafe will feature apéro from 3 to 5 p.m. on weekdays with drink services and added bites.

Dayton area brewery changes name

A recently opened brewery in the Dayton region has changed its name from Sugarcreek Brewing Company to Bellbrook Brewing Company due to a federal trademark.

“Unfortunately, we were not aware of another brewery located in Charlotte, North Carolina that had a federal trademark for the name Sugar Creek Brewing,” said owners Jeff and Julie Bean. “Their trademark was established in 2014, and with the likeness involving the same industry and probability of confusion in the marketplace, we were forced to change our name.”

When the owners considered a new name, Bellbrook Brewing Company was an obvious choice due to its location in the heart of downtown.

The brewery is in the process of rebranding and hopes to have merchandise, signage, glassware and promotional products rolled out within the next 30 to 60 days, the owners said.

» PHOTOS: Take a look inside Bellbrook Brewing Company

Ann Heller’s favorite recipes: Crusty Baked Cheese

Ann Heller’s career at the Dayton Daily News spanned three decades where she wrote about food and restaurants. She also published two cookbooks including “The Best of It’s Simple!’’

“The Danes were always a hit at food editors conferences that used to be held in Chicago. The people who came to promote their cuisine were lively and the food was always wonderful,” she wrote. “One year the hit was an appetizer of Danish cheese baked in puff pastry with herbs. I introduced the easy appetizer back in Dayton and it caught on widely.”

Ingredients:

1 7-ounce round creamy Havarti or Camembert cheese

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup fresh herbs (Use fresh parsley, chives, dill, basil and watercress. Dried dill can be substituted for fresh)

1 sheet frozen puff pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten

Directions: Thaw the puff pastry in the refrigerator. Spread the top of the cheese round with mustard, then cover with the herbs, pressing into the mustard. Remove one pastry sheet from the package and unfold.

Using a 9-inch pie plate as a pattern, cut a circle in the pastry, reserving scraps. Center cheese on the pastry, her side down. Gather edges of pastry over cheese, moistening overlapping edges and pinching tightly. Place on greased foil on a shallow baking sheet, seam-side down. Brush all over with beaten egg.

Roll scraps and cut decorative designs; arrange on top. Chill for at lease 30 minutes. Brush again with egg.

Cup foil around the side of cheese (so that it keeps its shape) and bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 15 minutes. Pull foil away from sides and brush again with egg. Bake 15 minutes more until golden brown.

Cool for 30 minutes before serving. Cut into wedges. Makes eight servings.

Quick Bites:

🌮 Taco & Nacho Fest winners announced: Smokin’ Inferno BBQ and Catering won People’s Choice for Best Taco. Rolling Indulgence took home People’s Choice for Best Nachos. Read more about the winners here.

🍽 Linh’s Bistro to open second location: The new restaurant will be located at 6008 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. in the former spot of Gyro Delight across from Miami Valley Hospital South.

🍣 Chinese buffet in Kettering sets reopening date: Bright Moon Buffet will reopen Saturday, Sept. 16 after a kitchen fire caused significant damage.

🍨 New sweet shop coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons: Vivid Sweets will serve brewed coffee, waffle crepes, ice cream, milkshakes and more in the food court this fall. Click here for a list of other new tenants coming soon.

Tell Us:

