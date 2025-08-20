Newsletter: Dorothy Lane Market opens store in Mason as a ‘summer slump’ hits some Dayton restaurants 🛒🍴

Credit: Dorothy Lane Market Credit: Dorothy Lane Market

The locally owned and operated, specialty grocery store features a 50,000-square-foot main level grocery and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine — making it Dorothy Lane Market’s largest store.

In addition to offering customers an opportunity to sit down and enjoy a variety of prepared food, there will be an onsite culinary center where cooking classes and special events will take place.

The Mason store is located at the corner of Mason Montgomery Road and the newly constructed Veterans Parkway.

‘Summer slump’ hits some Dayton restaurants

As students head back to school and families adjust to new schedules, restaurants in Dayton’s Oregon District are seeing a decline in customers.

Earlier this month, Lily’s Dayton saw a 20% drop in sales. Owner Emily Mendenhall is expecting that to continue.

“This time of year is always a weird thing where we go, ”Why did it just get so slow? It’s still summer,”” Mendenhall said. “It’s every year. This is our 12th season as Lily’s here in Dayton and you hit this big halt.”

Last year, Lily’s sales were 18% down from July to August. Sales went up 1% from August to September.

Bella Sorella Pizza announces opening date for Clayton restaurant

Bella Sorella Pizza is opening next month in Clayton — just east of the Esther Price store.

The owners are planning to open for dinner service only Sept. 12-15. This will be followed by regular lunch and dinner hours starting Sept. 17, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“There’s not a lot of places to eat on this side of town. There’s plenty of people, but there isn’t a whole lot of choices,” said Elizabeth Corrado Weizman, who owns the catering company with her sister, Gail Corrado Okafor.

Troni’s Italian Bistro opens Friday in Warren County

Troni’s Italian Bistro is opening Friday at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp.

“We are thrilled to open for business at Union Village and showcase our signature Italian dishes including our lasagna, lobster ravioli and Florentine pizza, to name a few,” said owner Nick Troni.

The Troni family has operated Troni’s Italian Restaurant at 1314 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering for more than 20 years.

The Kettering restaurant is temporarily closed and is expected to reopen next month.

Brio Italian Grille has closed at The Greene

Brio Italian Grille has closed its doors at The Greene in Beavercreek, according to a sign posted at the restaurant.

The brand has 25 locations across the United States including three in Ohio. The closest restaurant to the Dayton region is at The Liberty Center, 7600 Gibson Road in Liberty Twp.

Quick Bites

🌮 Sueño to host pop-up at Kettering bar: The “pay what you can” event is Sunday at D20: A Bar with Characters. READ MORE

🍴 Dayton Greek Festival returns in September: The event is Sept. 5-7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

🍕 Raging Bull Woodfired Pizza wins grand prize at food truck competition: Here are the other winners.

🐮 Teens need chaperone to eat at Kettering Chick-fil-A: The policy requires anyone 17 and younger to be accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult chaperone to dine in. READ MORE

Dayton’s underground sushi experience has more approachable menu

Dozo, an elevated sushi experience in the back room of Tender Mercy in downtown Dayton, has reopened with a new chef and menu.

In early spring, the restaurant lost their previous chef and was forced to close for a few months as they put out a national search with multiple recruiting agencies to find their next chef, said co-owner Chris Dimmick.

“We also took the opportunity to revisit what the service model could look like,” Dimmick said. “I think the original omakase-inspired prefix experience, which was mandatory with a reservation, was super ambitious.”

4 restaurants in Centerville, Dayton that have added weekend brunch

Several restaurants throughout the region have recently added brunch.

From downtown Dayton to Uptown Centerville, here are four new places to check out:

🍳 Bistecca

When: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 137 N. Main St. in Dayton (on the ground floor of Hotel Ardent)

🍳 The Garden Grille & Bar

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 18 W. Third St. in Dayton (on the second floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown)

🍳 The Famous Restaurant

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 953 S. Main St. in Centerville

🍳 Meridien Uptown

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: 28 W. Franklin St. in Centerville

Local chef shares recipe for spinach quiche

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio.

“It’s a complete meal on it’s own — but, add some cut fruit or a salad and it checks every box,“ she wrote. ”It has protein, healthy fats, fiber and some carbohydrates.”

Ingredients:

1 pie crust, homemade or store bought (I use Martha Stewart’s pâte brisée recipe)

4 oz cream cheese, at room temperature

⅓ cup whole milk

4 eggs, beaten

1 16 oz package frozen spinach, thawed and drained well

½ cup finely shredded sharp white cheddar (I use Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar)

6 green onions, just the green part, sliced

½ t salt

¼ t pepper

Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Roll out your pie dough and press into a pie pan.

With a hand mixer, whip the softened cream cheese and slowly add the milk. To this mixture add the eggs, spinach, cheese, onions, salt, and pepper.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pie crust. Bake for about 25 minutes. The crust should be golden and the filling should be firm.

