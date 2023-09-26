Newsletter: Downtown Dayton building owners get creative in post-pandemic world

It’s Tuesday, Dayton. On the menu today: Downtown Dayton’s challenged professional offices, the Air Force gets its first flying car and Huber Heights planners aren’t keen on a truck stop as a gateway to the city.

Downtown Dayton has moved from strength to strength in recent years, attracting new residential and commercial development again and again, especially in the past decade.

The struggles of some downtown office buildings offer a contrast to that. But those struggles shouldn’t be surprising — they’re happening everywhere — and some owners are taking steps to adapt to post-pandemic changes in how many of us work.

Downtown Dayton office buildings face vacancy problems

The appetite for downtown living has been strong for a decade and more, the city’s historic Arcade is getting a new lease on life, new hotels are rising and the Dayton Dragons are extending professional sports’ longest sellout streak at Day-Air Credit Union Ballpark.

But the state of commercial and professional offices complicates that picture.

Data: Downtown Dayton Partnership data shows vacancy rates varying among the core business district’s 11 biggest buildings from 97% — only 3% of Key Bank Tower is occupied — to just 6% at Liberty Tower, which boasts an occupancy rate of 94%, the highest among downtown’s biggest buildings.

Dayton-bound Joby Aviation delivers first aircraft to Air Force

The Air Force has its first Joby Aviation electric aircraft, both the service and the company said Monday.

Why it matters: Joby wants to launch a commercial aerial taxi service in two years, and the Air Force wants to test and use the vehicles now.

“Agility Prime’s stated objective in 2020 was to work towards an operational capability for transformative vertical lift in the (Department of Defense) by 2023,” said Col Elliott Leigh, AFWERX director and chief commercialization officer for the Air Force. “The arrival of Joby’s aircraft at Edwards (Air Force Base) is an important step towards achieving this objective.”

AFWERX and Agility Prime are overseen by the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

And Joby, of course, has big plans in the Dayton area.

Huber Heights opposes truck stop near I-70/Ohio 235

Huber Heights planners nixed recommending approval of a commercial truck stop and repair facility near Interstate 70 and Ohio 235, not far from where a Buc-ee’s is planned, Reporter Aimee Hancock tells us.

City council members have aired concerns about overnight sleeping at these kinds of sites.

What happens next: The proposal will return to council, with a public hearing set for Oct. 9.

Montgomery County farmland values skyrocket

Montgomery County farmers enrolled in the Current Agricultural Use Value (CAUV) state tax savings program could see an average 78% property value increase to their farmland, with an increase in taxes ranging from 8-18% due to the value change, Staff Writer Sydney Dawes has reported.

Gone country: This year’s jump, which is a part of this year’s property value update throughout the county, is driven by increases in crop prices over the past three years, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office. But the increase in value will not result in a one-to-one increase in property tax bills.

Interest rates holding back Dayton-area home sales

The number of homes sold in the Dayton region declined again in August when compared to the year before, but the average sale price is continuing its ascent, according to Dayton Realtors, Reporter Eric Schwartzberg said.

Inventory and rates: “It’s just lack of inventories and the higher interest rates hasn’t really seemed to slow the buying side down,” said Greg Blatt, president of Dayton Realtors. “The number of sales are down but the number of sales have been primarily because there’s not enough inventory out there to to meet the demand.”

Business update

TriComB2B, a Dayton-based national agency focused on business-to-business marketing of technical products and services, has kicked off the second annual Marketing Pathway Scholarship for Dayton Public Schools.

The scholarship is intended to financially assist high school students enrolled in career technology programs at Meadowdale and Ponitz.

Inspired by a real-world business challenge presented by TriComB2B’s client, AEP, the mock project gives students a chance to showcase their creativity and uncover their own industry-related talents and skills.

The agency developed this project to introduce students to careers and opportunities in marketing that align with their high school curricula in areas such as gaming technology, digital design, graphic art and design and media arts.

This year, TriComB2B partnered with Dayton Metro Library to kick off the scholarship challenge, with a half-day event for participating students outlining marketing career paths.

“We are excited to expand the Marketing Pathway Scholarship this year,” said Kaitlyn Kraus, senior agency marketing specialist for TriComB2B. “Last year, Meadowdale students truly impressed us with their unique and creative ideas and concepts. Now, with the addition of Ponitz, we saw an opportunity to brainstorm new ways to connect with and mentor students.”

If you’re an entreprenuer or a business-owner interested in helping out Dayton schools, contact Megan O’Toole, work-based learning specialist, Dayton Public Schools, at megotoole@daytonpublic.com.

Quick hits

Sale of Tank’s Bar & Grill falls through: A possible sale at Wayne Avenue bar fell through, owners said recently on social media. “After looking at all options, Tank’s will be auctioned.”

Wings Fly: And they will at 960 Patterson Road in Dayton.

Advice I should heed, part XI: Strength training is key for aging bodies.

Thanks for the memories, Mr. Votto: Hal McCoy isn’t crying; you’re crying.

A tentative strike end?: The union representing screenwriters reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to end a historic strike after nearly five months.