Newsletter: Downtown wings & other delicious things 🍗😋

Former Dayton Daily News reporter Mark Fisher identified this recipe for Garlic Roasted Potatoes as one of Heller’s favorites. It comes from her cookbook, “The Best of It’s Simple!”

Ingredients:

12 medium new potatoes, or Finnish potatoes, unpeeled

Course sea salt

1½ heads fresh garlic

Course ground black pepper

Olive oil

Directions: Wash the potatoes and dry. Cut into quarters. Separate the garlic into individual cloves, but do not peel.

Arrange the potatoes skin-side down in a lightly oiled baking dish that will just hold them. Scatter the cloves of garlic over the top. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper and drizzle olive oil over the top.

Cook in a preheated 325-degree oven for 50 to 60 minutes, stirring once to coat with the oil. The potatoes should be just tender when pricked with a fork. The recipe makes 6 servings.

Lord of the Wings serving chicken in downtown Dayton

Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, is operating out of Smokin’ Bar-B-Que, located at 200 E. Fifth St. in Dayton.

The Dayton native said he started in early April and business has been “booming” ever since.

Lord of the Wings is open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Customers can expect crispy, crunchy chicken cooked with love and topped with a variety of sauces or seasonings, Earnest said. He offers traditional or boneless chicken wings, fried potatoes with onion, fried corn and bread with the hope of expanding to chicken sandwiches and chicken salads.

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que owner AJ Bauer, who is no longer a part of the restaurant’s day-to-day operations, told me his general manager suggested he contact Earnest with the opportunity to operate out of the restaurant when he was in between locations. Bauer said it was an easy decision because he was familiar with Earnest’s cooking and aware of his social media presence.

Smokin’ Bar-B-Que is currently operating on a flexible schedule with select evening and weekend hours.

New Mexican spirit enters Ohio market with Dayton ties

Los Magos Sotol, a Mexican spirit gaining popularity throughout the United States, has entered the Ohio market and is now available at establishments in the Dayton area.

Los Magos is the first and only sotol offered in Ohio, said CEO Ryan Stock, who graduated from Centerville High School in 2006.

Sotol is a spirit distilled from the sotol plant (also known as dasylirion plant) that grows wild in the Chihuahuan Desert of northern Mexico.

Los Magos Sotol Blanco features complex notes of citrus, black pepper, light smoke, honey and eucalyptus that leads to an herbaceous finish, the company said.

Sotol is gaining the attention of mixologists and craft spirit enthusiasts worldwide for its unique flavor profile and versatility. As it gains popularity in the U.S., sotol is expected to overtake tequila and mezcal in the near future.

Tender Mercy and Warped Wing are two establishments in the Dayton area that carry Los Magos Sotol Blanco, in addition to several retailers across the state.

Read more about the Mexican spirit by clicking here.

Frios Gourmet Pops celebrates growth in Dayton area

Frios Gourmet Pops is approaching its one-year anniversary in the Dayton area with plans to expand through wholesale, territory and multi-day events.

Augustina DeLeon, a franchisee with her husband, Armando, said the gourmet popsicles will be available in the concession stand at the Kroger Aquatic Center, located at 8625 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights, starting Saturday. This is the couple’s first large wholesale account. Customers can expect such flavors as strawberry mango, cookies and crème, pink lemonade, birthday cake and blackberry ginger lemonade.

It is not uncommon to see the DeLeons working one to two events on weekdays with all-day events on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

When Frios first opened, they were seen in Dayton, Fairborn, Oakwood, Kettering, Moraine and Bellbrook as well as at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They have since expanded to Vandalia, Huber Heights, Riverside, Yellow Springs, Xenia, Centerville, West Carrollton and Miamisburg. As a multi-unit franchise owner, DeLeon plans to debut her second sweet ride in 2024 with the hiring of additional staff.

The DeLeons were the first Frios Gourmet Pops franchisees in Ohio.

Quick Bites:

🧀 New festival coming to Austin Landing Friday: Cheese Fest is kicking off festival season with over 15 food trucks serving cheesy concoctions, live music and fireworks.

🍽 Jaqua’s closes at The Greene: The upscale American bistro restaurant was located at 81 Magnolia Lane Suite 214, across the street from Von Maur.

🐟 Long John Silver’s closes Daytona-area location: The restaurant located at 785 W. Central Ave. in Springboro is permanently closed after serving the community since 1977.

🛒 Target applies for alcohol permits: The permits involve sample tastings of beer, wine and mixed beverages. Click here for a list of stores in Butler, Greene and Montgomery counties that could soon featuring tastings.

