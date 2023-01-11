Newsletter: El Toro moves to The Greene, future of Kettering bakery unknown

If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic spirit, the Bottle Shop by Ghostlight has many options. From non-alcoholic spirits such as whiskey, bourbon or gin to a variety of champagne alternativities and non-alcoholic beers and wines, guests can find something new to sip or mix. The Bottle Shop by Ghostlight, located inside the coffee shop at 1201 Wayne Ave., has been open for just over a year.

Click here to read more about the non-alcoholic beverage scene in downtown Dayton and good luck on your resolutions!

El Toro relocates Indian Ripple restaurant to The Greene

El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill has relocated its Beavercreek restaurant at 4448 Indian Ripple Road to the former space of Mimi’s Bistro & Bakery at The Greene Town Center.

Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager, told me that their last day in the Greene Crossing shopping center was on Sunday, Jan. 8. They reopened across the street in the new space at 4402 Walnut Street on Monday, Jan. 9.

The family-owned Mexican restaurant features several elements throughout the space to give customers a look into their culture.

One of the main areas has a layout similar to a hacienda. Alvarez explained a hacienda is a large house in Mexico that features a patio surrounded by balconies and a garden or fountain in the middle. El Toro has recreated two balconies on each side of the room with Mexican-styled decorations and a handmade tree in the middle.

Alvarez said they have plans to add a patio to the rear of the building by summer.

El Toro is working on several projects throughout the Dayton area including renovating its Bellbrook location, opening El Toro Express in Miamisburg and opening an additional restaurant in Fairborn.

Click here for a look inside the restaurant.

Val’s Home Bakery no longer expanding to Springboro, future unknown

Val’s Home Bakery is no longer planning to expand to Springboro due to renovation costs, according to owner Paige Woodie.

She said they tried for several months to find a reasonable quote to add sinks and electrical, but due to the building being older and out of code, the cost was going to be substantial.

“I just couldn’t bring myself to find a way to invest that much into a building that wasn’t ours,” she said.

Woodie was planning to lease the space at 200 S. Main Street on a month-to-month basis.

At this time, the future of Val’s Home Bakery is unknown. Woodie said the bakery’s agreement to be at 5860 Bigger Road in Kettering is coming to an end. The bakery’s last day at that location will be Saturday, Feb. 18.

Woodie said she is continuing to look for a new space somewhere between the Dayton and Springboro areas but would prefer to stay in Kettering for the sake of her customers.

Young’s Dairy kicks off 154th birthday celebration Friday

Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 154th birthday with special deals all over the farm Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16.

Their birthday celebration holds a special place in my heart because I spent much of my high school and college years working in the Dairy Store. From scooping ice cream to working the register and cooking cheese curds, I did a little bit of everything.

During the celebration, guests can get $1.54 off all cones, burgers, deep fried breaded cheddar cheese curds, chedda cheese crispys, four packs of homemade buckeyes, 1/2 gallons of ice cream and kid’s meals. Those who purchase a burger, kid’s meal, cheese curds or cone will receive a Souvenir Young’s 154th Anniversary Bottle, while supplies last.

I can’t wait to go and get a chocolate dipped sprinkled waffle cone with a scoop of Cow Patty. Cow Patty is a dark chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie pieces, chocolate covered toffee pieces and mini chocolate chips. If you LOVE chocolate, definitely give this flavor a try!

Quick Bites:

🍔 Chef Paul Wahlberg coming to Hollywood Gaming: Wahlberg is stopping by the Dayton Raceway on Friday, Jan. 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to meet guests at his new restaurant location. Wahlburgers opened at the racino in December.

🍪 Crumbl Cookies opens Friday in Huber Heights: The new store is located at 8288 Old Troy Pike in the North Heights Plaza.

🍴 First Taste of Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week event is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Read more about this event here.

🍳 First Watch applies for Sunday liquor license: First Watch, near Wright State University in Fairborn, has applied for a liquor license to serve cocktails on Sundays.

🧇 Dessert café closes in Springboro: Sweet Tooth Crepes and Shakes is closing the doors to its storefront, but plans to continue catering events. Read more about what’s coming to the space here.

Tell Us:

