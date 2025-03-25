Newsletter: F-47 announcement hits home for Dayton and Ohio

Born of work by both Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the newly named F-47 is meant to join the new B-21 bomber in wielding “next-generation stealth, sensor fusion, and long-range strike capabilities to counter the most sophisticated adversaries in contested environments,” Allvin said.

‘A big day for our warfighters.’ Boeing will build the F-47

The United States government has awarded Boeing the contract to build the new sixth-generation fighter, the F-47, a program that has been managed by the Air Force Materiel Command and associated missions at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, with the Pentagon and other Air Force bases.

Why this matters to you: Wright-Patterson is the Dayton region’s and Ohio’s largest concentration of employment in one location, and Boeing claims a strong Ohio presence, with 306 Buckeye State suppliers and nearly 900 Ohio employees. The company says it spends about $3 billion on Ohio suppliers, with companies like Dayton’s Techmetals Inc. and Miamisburg’s United Grinding North America.

NATO Q&A draws concerned business owners to session with Turner staff

The concerns: Some downtown business-owners aren’t so certain that the upcoming Memorial Day weekend visit by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is a truly a good thing for the core downtown area.

Dayton police and a representative of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office heard some of their concerns recently.

What they’re saying: Business owners worried about the closure of a big section of downtown and its effects on parking, traffic and safety were not shy about voicing their concerns.

“A lot of businesses in this town are a week, two weeks away from not existing anymore,” said Nikki Stargel, vice president of the Oregon District Business Association. “This event feels like a disservice to us.”

“Given that we are right outside the security zone, we were concerned with the flow of traffic and the parking,” said Patrick Van Voorhis, owner-operator of Grist Provisions.

New state air mobility division to have Springfield home

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Off we go: Electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, drones — many agree that we’re poised on a new era of civilian and military aviation.

A new Ohio Department of Transportation division dedicated to making sure Ohio plays a distinct role in that new era will be co-located at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport.

Leading the way: ODOT has selected Robert “Bob” Tanner as its Advanced Air Mobility director. Tanner has served as general counsel for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority and NetJets as well as executive director of aerospace partnerships at Beavercreek’s Parallax Advanced Research, among other roles. He brings more than 30 years of experience in transportation law and policy at federal, state, and local levels, the state said.

Nearly $30 million set aside for local transportation projects

Credit: JIM WITMER Credit: JIM WITMER

On the road: The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission has approved $28.2 million in funding for 21 projects in the Dayton region that could see construction begin as early as 2030.

The MVRPC board of directors recently approved federal funding for roadway, transit, planning, bikeway and pedestrian projects throughout Montgomery, Greene, Warren and Miami counties.

OK. But what didn’t make the cut? MVRPC had received 41 applications for projects with a total cost of over $97.5 million. Federal transportation funding for nearly half of the applications was not approved.

Greene County welcomes new recreation facility

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What’s open: Long’s Sideout Sports & Spirits is located at 1395 U.S. 42 S. in the former home of Celebrity Athletics Cheer & Dance and Spring Valley Gardens.

What they’re saying: Brittini Long and her husband, Casey, met more than 20 years ago playing sand volleyball. This summer, they’re happy to open their own recreational facility just south of Xenia.

“We are a family that had a pipe dream and decided to invest in ourselves,” Long said. “We just wanted something to do for us and for the community out here.”

