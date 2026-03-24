Newsletter: Favorite burger toppings, Walnut Grove Country Club wine dinner review and more food news 🍔

The menu says a Narco Burger has the basics, but with its Narco Sauce. A seasoned burger, grilled onions, American cheese. But go for one of the other options, and you’re getting more toppings. The Western Burger has egg and bacon added.

I’ve never been one to consider egg on my burger. I love a classic ... Eli’s in Liberty Twp. has one called a “Car Hop Classic Burger” reminiscent of one of the greatest burgers of all-time: The Frisch’s Big Boy. The key topping? Tarter sauce. With lettuce sliced tiny.

Several email newsletters ago I mentioned my first one by Koji Burger: Wow was it flavorful. It also had “classic” in its title. The “Classic Koji” has two koji-aged patties, American cheese, salted onion, sweet pickle and sesame mayo on a milk bun.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Highly recommend.

This week on our Dayton Daily News Food & Dining Facebook page we asked you what your favorite burger toppings are. Some of the responses:

“Bacon… Bacon jam… Bacon mayo… Bacon things, fried onions, bbq… jalapeño, avocado, fried eggs, pickled beets, garlic aioli, arugula, thin sliced tomatoes, thick sliced tomatoes, dill pickles, mustard, brown mustard, leaf lettuce, spicy stuff, cheese… but mostly Bacon…"

“All. All of them.”

“Depends on the eatery. At Wendy’s I always get mayo, tomato and onion. But at upscale placed we’ve had bearnaise sauce, sautéed eggplant slice, pickled red onion, sauerkraut — and when I make them at home I go for the exotic, topping with lots of different cheeses and maybe caramelized shallot. Now cue Jimmy Buffett who wants lettuce and tomato, Heinz 57...”

And this one had me searching to see what it is:

“Millionaire’s bacon!”

Oh yes. It’s a candied, thick-cut bacon that will have brown sugar, maple syrup and other added flavors. Yum! Do NOT count calories with that one.

Head on over to our page and share your burger topping favorites. Or make a best burger suggestion through our Best of Dayton 2026 contest, which is open for nominations now.

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Review: Walnut Grove Country Club: An exceptional value for a solid wine dinner

Fine Wine & Dine Columnist Ray Marcano says he is not a member of the Walnut Grove Country Club in Dayton, “but a very good friend of mine is, and he always invites me to the wine dinners there. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to get in.”

At the dinner he attended, a senior winemaker at Ferrari-Carano Vineyard and Winery in Healdsburg, Calif. attended to discuss the wines.

In this article, Ray walks us through four courses and the wines paired with those.

“Get an invite if you can. You won’t be sorry,” he says of Walnut Grove.

Final week to get to most fish fry events

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Since the beginning of Lent. the Dayton Daily News has provided a list of where to get fish fry meals on Fridays. Some of them are just the meal, others offer live music and sometimes they have gambling. Now’s the time to get to one as most that have been happening every week wrap up Friday.

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