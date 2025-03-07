Newsletter: Fewer students mean fewer professors

This is a reality leaders at the University of Dayton have grappled with for a while.

University of Dayton makes workforce reduction as it adapts to new realities

What happened: The University of Dayton is making cuts that will affect 65 employees total, with 45 professional faculty contracts not being renewed for the 2025-26 academic year and 20 staff positions being eliminated, a letter from UD President Eric Spina said.

Why it matters: UD is one of the city’s biggest and most important employers, with close to 11,000 students and 3,700 employees.

Ohio senators to SecDef: Come to Dayton

You’re invited: Ohio’s two U.S. senators are inviting Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to visit Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as Hegseth helps shape the Trump administration’s defense priorities.

The invitation, dated Monday, tells Hegseth that “Ohio plays a critical role in our nation’s defense infrastructure. In particular, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ... is headquarters for a vast, worldwide logistics system, a world-class laboratory research function, and is the foremost acquisition and development center in the U.S. Air Force.”

Why it matters: The invitation matters because Wright-Patt matters — and Dayton matters.

And the invitation comes at a time when the Defense Department under Hegseth has said it will cut about 5,400 probationary employees, as part of an “initial effort” to cut the department’s civilian workforce by 5% to 8%.

FUSIAN closes Washington Twp. location

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This story turned more than few readers' heads online.

What happened: FUSIAN, a fast-casual sushi chain with Dayton roots, has closed one of its three locations in the region.

The restaurant at 1024 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. closed its doors after service on Feb. 28.

Other locations: FUSIAN has two other restaurants in the region: 2733 Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek and 1200 Brown St. in Dayton.

PDAC list ready for funding push

What happened: Leaders of the Dayton Development Coalition and their allies have prioritized ideas they feel are worthy of a push for state and federal funding.

The Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) has released its annual list of projects around which local leaders can unite.

What’s next: Is up to community and elected leaders.

“The Dayton region’s PDAC process provides an opportunity for elected officials and other potential funders to learn about and evaluate our community’s priorities,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and chief executive of the coalition.

CareSource has new acquisition plans

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

CareSource moves: CareSource, a Dayton-based health insurer (and an important downtown employer), plans to acquire a health plan provider based in New York.

CareSource is seeking an affiliation with the health plan provider ElderServe Health Inc., which does business as RiverSpring Health Plans, through a change-of-control transaction, the health insurer said.

This is subject to state regulatory approval.

Why this matters: “As demographics continue to shift, the need for long-term services and support will triple by 2050,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource.

Quick hits

Soul Food Carryout: Is open in Dayton.

Do you want to help fish? Of course you do. Then give them Christmas trees.

Historic twist: Smales Pretzel Bakery returns to downtown Arcade.

DOGE doings: Lease renewals for local federal properties canceled.

Dayton at VCU: What to know about tonight’s game.