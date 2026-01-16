Newsletter: Finding workers

The Employers Workforce Coalition, which had been forming for months, announced itself publicly this way.

The goal: Work with anyone and everyone on training prospective workers, keeping young people in the Miami Valley and tackling the problem any way they could.

“We’ve seen nothing like this in our lifetimes,” Mike Parks, president of the Dayton Foundation, told me.

U.S. senators take an interest in Big East conference membership.

Wyler Automotive makes a big acquisition.

It’s going to be cold for a while, in case you wondered.

Investment fuels push for new workforce training

What happened: A Cincinnati foundation is investing in a Dayton-area effort to match qualified workers with open jobs that have gone unfilled for too long.

The Charles L. Shor Foundation is investing in the Employers’ Workforce Coalition, an initiative of the Dayton Foundation and its partners, to launch what it calls a “Manufacturing Skills Sprint,” the foundation said.

Senators urge Big East to welcome Dayton basketball

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

The idea: One of the nation’s premier concentrations of basketball fandom in one of the greatest basketball conferences? Two U.S. senators are asking: Why not?

The letter: Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, and Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., say they wrote to Big East Conference Commissioner Val Ackerman urging the conference to welcome the University of Dayton and St. Louis University.

Jeff Wyler invests a half-billion dollars into Columbus-area campus

What happened: Big Southwestern Ohio auto dealer Jeff Wyler Automotive purchased a Columbus-area luxury auto dealership.

Wyler, one of the largest privately held automotive groups in the country, announced the acquisition of Midwest Auto Group, based in Dublin, representing a “significant milestone in the company’s growth and a once-in-a-generation opportunity that reshapes the luxury automotive retail landscape.”

Miami Valley: Liveable and affordable

The news: According to RentCafe.com, the Gem City ranked 26th on a list of 149 U.S. metro areas. The study took into account 17 metrics including cost of living and healthcare access.

Data points:

The cost of living in Dayton is 3.5% below the national average, despite a 1.2% increase since last year.

The job market is improving, as the jobless rate is down to 4.9%, compared to 5.3% in 2024.

Communities finally seeing cannabis revenue

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

What you should know: Area communities that host recreational cannabis dispensaries are getting millions of dollars, a result of Ohioans approving recreational marijuana in 2023.

State Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, who sponsored the bill that ultimately gave the state the authority to begin disbursing funds this year, said he looks forward “to seeing the ways these funds will benefit local communities.”

$1.1 million: What the city of Dayton received from Ohio’s “host community fund,” set up by the voter-approved measure that legalized recreational marijuana in 2023. Read the story.

57: The number of local employees Sumaria Systems will lay off, the company recently told the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Read the story.

