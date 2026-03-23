Newsletter: Fire at Fuyao

The fire that tore through part of the production site Sunday and early Monday is the latest chapter.

In this newsletter

L-H Battery workers medically evaluated.

Warren County’s tourism muscle.

AFRL rockets forward.

Fire at Fuyao: What happened

What you should know: A huge fire at the Fuyao Glass America plant in Moraine burned for hours Sunday night into Monday morning as crews battled weather conditions and high winds.

The flames tearing through the roof of the automotive glass company’s production complex could be seen for miles.

What the company said: “Employees quickly implemented our emergency response plan, all were evacuated safely and first responders were notified. We will provide additional updates as we learn more but we are grateful that our employees are safe and for the professional, dedicated and quick support from local fire services,” a Fuyao executive said in a statement.

Read the story.

Immediate aftermath: Production expected to resume.

Warren County: A tourism powerhouse

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

What you should know: The great outdoors are great for Warren County’s bottom line, according to an economic impact study by the county park district and the University of Cincinnati Alpaugh Family Economics Center.

The report states that out-of-county visitor spending, outdoor recreation businesses, and operations and capital expenditures have a $96.4 million impact on the county’s economy each year.

Read Mike Kurtz’ story.

AFRL’s rapidly built rocket engine shows its mettle

The test: The Air Force Research Laboratory, headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, is celebrating the recent flight of what it calls the “Affordable Rapid Missile Demonstrator,” powered by a liquid rocket engine.

The flight achieved supersonic speed and gives the military new “rapid global strike options,” the Air Force said.

Read the story.

Bob Evans to occupy Fairborn cold storage facility

The news: Bob Evans Farms will be the sole tenant of a new, 196,400‑square‑foot cold storage facility under construction in Fairborn, according to the city.

The total project cost is estimated to be more than $40 million, according to building permits.

Read Samantha Wildow’s story.

L-H Battery workers medically evaluated, company says

What happened: Workers at the L-H electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County received a “medical evaluation” Friday and a Premier emergency department in Greene County’s Jamestown was temporarily closed for cleaning, spokespeople for the battery producer and Premier Health said.

Remaining questions: Fayette County Emergency Management Agency Director Melissa Havens said in a statement that local agencies are working to determine potential causes for the workers’ symptoms.

Read the story.

UPDATE.

Newsletter numbers

$3 million: The size of a planned expansion by a Kettering manufacturer. Read Samantha Wildow’s story.

$1.4 million: The expanded payroll a Middletown company has in mind. Read Bryn Dippold’s story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Roundup

WATCH: Drone video of Fuyao firefight.

Opening Day: Celebrate with a (free) coney.

Voice of business: What new ODOT funding means for the region.

‘Same jersey, different journey’: Flyers land committment.

Flyers: Return home for NIT match.