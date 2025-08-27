Newsletter: First look inside Bella Sorella Pizza; Mel-O-Dee celebrates 60 years in New Carlisle 🍕🍴

From 5-8 p.m., customers will be able to view a menu and order pizza upon arrival.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The restaurant at 1405 Esther Price Way in Clayton will open for dinner service Sept. 12-15. This will be followed by regular lunch and dinner hours starting Sept. 17.

I stopped by the restaurant yesterday for a sneak peek inside. CLICK HERE

WATCH: Owners of Bella Sorella Pizza talk about the new restaurant

***

Mel-O-Dee Restaurant celebrates 60 years in New Carlisle

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Richard “Leon” Childers was 23-years old when his parents, Virgil and Sarah, opened the Mel-O-Dee Restaurant in New Carlisle in 1965.

He recalled the soft opening where their family and friends got dressed up to dine.

“This place was packed,” Childers said. “I don’t know how they did it.”

As the restaurant celebrates 60 years, providing a good experience that makes their customers “feel good” remains at the forefront.

READ MORE: The story behind how the Mel-O-Dee was started in 1965

Kettering restaurant temporarily closed

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Troni’s Italian Restaurant in Kettering is temporarily closed until Sept. 20 as the owners open a second location.

“We are opening our new location and the staff is at the new location assisting in the new operation,” a sign posted at the restaurant stated.

The Troni family has operated Troni’s Italian Restaurant at 1314 E. Dorothy Lane for more than 20 years.

They opened Troni’s Italian Bistro at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp. near Lebanon last week.

READ MORE: What to expect at Troni’s Italian Bistro

Dorothy Lane Market opens in Mason with pizza station, poke bar and more

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Dorothy Lane Market in Mason welcomed customers for the first time last week.

“Everything that we do is high quality like behind you, I think you’ll find pizza as good as Naples, Italy. You’ll find sourdough bread as good as San Francisco and keep going down that way sushi as good as Tokyo,” CEO Calvin Mayne said at the start of the media tour. “When you get down to the end, you’ll see mashed potatoes as good as my grandma’s from Kentucky.”

Other highlights include a coffee shop, salad bar, soup station, poke bar, sandwich area, bakery, delicatessen with pre-packaged meals, fish market, Jack’s grill, a butcher shop, dry-aging room, artisan cheese area, flower market and a wide variety of beer and wine.

WATCH: Take a look inside Dorothy Lane Market in Mason

Quick Bites

🍎 Hidden Valley Orchards has new offerings this fall: The orchard plans to make its own donuts, open a mobile kitchen and offer French bread pizzas in one of its barns. READ MORE

🍕 Jet’s Pizza moves Fairfield location to Hamilton: Here’s why

🍴 Dayton Greek Festival returns: The event is Sept. 5-7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Ohio Renaissance Festival is back this weekend

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Labor Day weekend marks the beginning of the Ohio Renaissance Festival’s 2025 season.

Alongside the returning slate of medieval-themed food, drinks and activities, several new offerings have been added.

This includes a new Veggie Shack featuring vegetarian dishes such as portobello mushroom wraps.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekends through Oct. 26.

READ MORE: What’s new at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Local chef shares recipe for a puttanesca-ish pasta dish

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio. Her oldest daughter named this dish after the Prince in the Disney movie “Aladdin.”

“I made Prince Ali tonight, re-testing a recipe I wrote in my early 30s and have been cooking since, without measurements,” she wrote. “The onions melted in the olive oil and the briny punch of the olives and capers filled the house.”

Ingredients:

2 T olive oil

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1/4 t red pepper flakes

4 T capers, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup Kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

2 cans good tuna packed in olive oil

1 28 oz can whole tomatoes with juice, chopped (I prefer just squeezing them through my fingers as I pour them into the pan, making smaller chunks of tomato)

A splash of decent white wine

1 16 oz. box/bag of Penne Rigate pasta (Rigatoni also works)

Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Add pasta and cook almost al dente. Reserve one cup of pasta water. Drain.

Meanwhile, warm the olive oil over medium heat in the largest pan you have. You’re going to be adding your cooked pasta at the end, to mix it all together. Add the onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes. Sauté over medium heat until everything is nice and soft. You want to be patient and let the flavors really develop, but don’t brown anything!

Add the capers, olives and tuna, with the olive oil from the cans. Break apart the tuna with your wooden spoon and let this all warm up together for about five minutes.

Add the can of tomatoes and juice, breaking the tomatoes apart as you add them. Stir, and simmer for five minutes. Add wine. Turn down heat, stir, and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the liquids have reduced. Add more pasta water if it gets dry and sticks to the pan. In this simmer phase, you want a very subtle bubbling.

Add the drained pasta to your sauce and turn and mix until the pasta is evenly coated in sauce. Let simmer on low for two minutes, letting the pasta really absorb the flavors and finish cooking.

Serve alongside a great big green salad with lemon vinaigrette.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.