Newsletter: Flood assessment taxes and your business: What to know

‘It just breaks my heart’: Some brace for massive flood protection assessments

This richly reported story from Sydney Dawes deserves your attention.

Reinvestment: The Miami Conservancy District says it has identified about $140 million in projects needed to ensure levees, dams and channels across the region remain effective. Aging infrastructure, extreme weather events and increasing rainfall are putting pressure on the regional flood protection system, the district says.

Some owners are concerned.

Cash cow: “No one is unappreciative of our flood protection structures,” said David Stark, director of operations at ArtSpace Hamilton Lofts. “But so much is needed so quickly. And everyone is a stakeholder in this. We didn’t revitalize Hamilton just to become the cash cow of the Miami Conservancy District.”

Silfex to increase manufacturing capacity 35%

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Silfex — which has manufacturing sites in Springfield and Eaton — will ramp up Clark County production significantly by the end of 2025, staff writer Jessica Orozco reported.

Silfex makes silicon components for machinery that produces semiconductor computer chips.

Tech-focused: Silfex starts its process with raw polysilicon, which is refined and melted, then formed into a crystal silicon ingot. The ingot is sliced with a wire saw, put into a CNC machine, lapped and polished, etched and cleaned then packaged.

“We are proud to be in Ohio and advancing the world’s technology,” general manager Rob Skrobak said.

Meijer partners with mastectomy bra brand founded by Dayton-area native

Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Dana Donofree, an area native, founded AnaOno in 2014. Reporter Samantha Wildow pulled aside the curtain on Donofree’s latest milestone: Meijer partnered with the mastectomy bra brand AnaOno, selling its bras for women who are breast cancer patients and survivors as part of Meijer’s intimate apparel label, Tranquil & True.

Survivor: “I truly believe that feeling good allows yourself to heal better,” Donofree said.

Donofree — born and raised in Bellbrook and now living in Philadelphia — is a breast cancer survivor. Following bilateral mastectomies, breast reconstruction and chemotherapy, Donofree struggled to find bras that fit her post-surgery body.

Please read the story.

‘My passion is now my reality:’ New sneaker store opens in Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

What a great quote from an entrepreneur.

Owner Paavan Patel started selling sneakers about five years ago while he was in high school. Now, he has a new store.

Passion: “I always had a passion for it, a pure love I had for sneakers. I’d pay for shoes I’d like by selling another pair, then it snowballed into a business. I built up an inventory to what it is now,” he said.

Field Kicks celebrated a grand opening at 1109 N. Plum St. on April 7. Please read more about it.

What brings 60,000 people to the Dayton area? Hint: Not an eclipse

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Some events don’t just light up a stage. They also ignite the local economy, reporter Eric Schwartzberg recently noted.

That’s the case with the WGI Sport of the Arts World Championships held across the region for two weekends starting Thursday.

Shopping: The event generated an estimated direct spending impact of more than $18 million in 2023, according to the Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“These are young people so they like to go out and do a little shopping in between their performances and we like it, too, when they spend their money in our community,” said Jacquelyn Powell, the bureau’s president and chief executive.

