Newsletter: Following rapid-fire changes

Dayton income tax revenue enjoys a ‘bonkers’ year

After business profit tax revenue dropped 34% in 2023, last year was very different.

City of Dayton general fund revenues grew by about 8.5% (or $18 million), which by far was the largest increase in years, said Abbie Patel-Jones, Dayton’s director of management and budget.

What they’re saying: “The higher-than-anticipated revenues allowed the city to make additional strategic investments and strengthen its financial position,” Patel-Jones said.

Legal but banned? Where cannabis businesses stand

Legal or not? Nearly 60% of Ohio voters in November 2023 legalized adult-use, recreational marijuana and businesses that cultivate, process and sell it.

Yes, but: Most local communities have either banned or placed a moratorium on cannabis businesses. Also, Republican state lawmakers are proposing higher excise taxes and changes to the program.

The question of whether these measures undermine voters isn’t exactly cut and dried.

What aid cuts may mean for Ohio farmers

The situation: A Trump administration proposal to cut federal foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development could hurt Ohio farmers and impact agricultural research, some observers say.

Ohio Farmers Union President Bryn Bird said several large-scale farmers from the Buckeye State fulfill food orders through USAID programs. This means small grains and even dairy products are bought by the agency to feed hungry populations in other countries experiencing natural disasters, for example.

What they’re saying: “Ohio farmers are ready to step up to feed the world,” one farmer told Reporter Sydney Dawes. “The uncertainty that these programs being cut brings to the table makes it so we’re not able to fulfill that, and it just leaves a lot of uncertainty in our marketplace and in our farmers.”

Inventor with local roots is making a splash

Making her mark: LeAnn Bell, who grew up in Kettering, has invented several products in the last two decades, with the most recent one garnering new national attention.

The idea for Buuble, a patent-pending grease drainer, came to the Centerville woman as she sought a way to manage task of draining grease while making dishes that called for ground beef or turkey, like tacos and sloppy joes.

What she told us: “Right now my main focus is growing Buuble ... because it’s got huge potential.”

As SecDef looks for cuts, Wright-Patt looks for guidance

Job losses? At this writing, it looks and sounds like job cuts are expected at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

How deep will the cuts be? We don’t know yet.

“We are currently awaiting guidance on DOD impacts,” an Air Force spokesperson told the Dayton Daily News Wednesday when asked about possible impacts at the base.

Impact? Wright-Patterson is the largest employer at a single site in the state of Ohio, with some 38,000 civilian and military employees.

In all, federal defense work supports about 103,200 total Dayton-area jobs, generating $8.3 billion in earnings and offering a $11.6 billion regional economic impact, according to the Dayton Development Coalition.

