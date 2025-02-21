Newsletter: Following rapid-fire changes

By
1 hour ago
Keeping track and keeping score is part of our job.

These days, we’re pretty busy. Editor Ashley Betherd noted this week that we producing a weekly roundup of locally produced stories about local impacts from recent federal policy changes; you can find that roundup at daytondailynews.com, springfieldnewssun.com and journal-news.com and on Fridays, and in print inside on Sundays.

“This roundup is meant to be brief and to the point — so you can get a sense of the big picture while having the option to go deeper on topics that interest you," Betherd said.

If you have story ideas or questions, you can email Bethard at ashley.bethard@coxinc.com. If you’re interested in submitting a letter to the editor or an Ideas and Voices column, you can reach out to edletter@coxinc.com.

You can reach me anytime at tom.gnau@coxinc.com.

Speaking of the big picture, here’s a roundup of business stories from the past few days.

Dayton income tax revenue enjoys a ‘bonkers’ year

Dayton City Hall in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

icon to expand image

After business profit tax revenue dropped 34% in 2023, last year was very different.

City of Dayton general fund revenues grew by about 8.5% (or $18 million), which by far was the largest increase in years, said Abbie Patel-Jones, Dayton’s director of management and budget.

What they’re saying: “The higher-than-anticipated revenues allowed the city to make additional strategic investments and strengthen its financial position,” Patel-Jones said.

Read the story.

Legal but banned? Where cannabis businesses stand

Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Amy Gayheart with other city leaders and residents discuss the future of marijuana sales during a public forum Monday night, Jan. 28, 2025, at Fairborn High School. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

icon to expand image

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Legal or not? Nearly 60% of Ohio voters in November 2023 legalized adult-use, recreational marijuana and businesses that cultivate, process and sell it.

Yes, but: Most local communities have either banned or placed a moratorium on cannabis businesses. Also, Republican state lawmakers are proposing higher excise taxes and changes to the program.

The question of whether these measures undermine voters isn’t exactly cut and dried.

Read the story.

What aid cuts may mean for Ohio farmers

Tom Sears, from Farmersville, applies nitrogen on his corn crop near Hemple Road Wednesday May 31, 2023. Sears has been farming in western Montgomery County for 47 years. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

icon to expand image

Credit: JIM NOELKER

The situation: A Trump administration proposal to cut federal foreign aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development could hurt Ohio farmers and impact agricultural research, some observers say.

Ohio Farmers Union President Bryn Bird said several large-scale farmers from the Buckeye State fulfill food orders through USAID programs. This means small grains and even dairy products are bought by the agency to feed hungry populations in other countries experiencing natural disasters, for example.

What they’re saying: “Ohio farmers are ready to step up to feed the world,” one farmer told Reporter Sydney Dawes. “The uncertainty that these programs being cut brings to the table makes it so we’re not able to fulfill that, and it just leaves a lot of uncertainty in our marketplace and in our farmers.”

Read the story.

Inventor with local roots is making a splash

LeAnn Bell, of Centerville, markets patent-pending grease drainer Buuble at the Holiday Gift Guide Media Event in New York City July 17, 2024. Bell said her invention has "huge potential." CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Making her mark: LeAnn Bell, who grew up in Kettering, has invented several products in the last two decades, with the most recent one garnering new national attention.

The idea for Buuble, a patent-pending grease drainer, came to the Centerville woman as she sought a way to manage task of draining grease while making dishes that called for ground beef or turkey, like tacos and sloppy joes.

What she told us: “Right now my main focus is growing Buuble ... because it’s got huge potential.”

Read the story.

As SecDef looks for cuts, Wright-Patt looks for guidance

FILE — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, speaks with soldiers while visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in Sunland Park, N.M., Feb. 3, 2025. Hegseth has ordered senior military and Defense Department officials to draw up plans to cut 8 percent from the defense budget over each of the next five years, officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. (Paul Ratje/The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

icon to expand image

Credit: NYT

Job losses? At this writing, it looks and sounds like job cuts are expected at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

How deep will the cuts be? We don’t know yet.

“We are currently awaiting guidance on DOD impacts,” an Air Force spokesperson told the Dayton Daily News Wednesday when asked about possible impacts at the base.

Impact? Wright-Patterson is the largest employer at a single site in the state of Ohio, with some 38,000 civilian and military employees.

In all, federal defense work supports about 103,200 total Dayton-area jobs, generating $8.3 billion in earnings and offering a $11.6 billion regional economic impact, according to the Dayton Development Coalition.

Read the story.

Contact me: As always, thanks for being here. You can reach me anytime at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where direct messages are on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues.

