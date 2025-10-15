Newsletter: Free coffee for furloughed workers, restaurant to open in former Table 33 space & more food news🍴

“We try really hard to be a community space and not just a business,” said Elisa Stevenson, who owns the coffee shop with her husband, Matthew. “We figured this was our time to act on that instead of just saying, we’re a community space. You have to show that in your actions too.”

Blue Sky Coffee is located across from Wright State University in the Emergence Center at 3070 Presidential Drive. It’s about two miles down the road from the base.

“We’ve only been around a year and a half, and so we were just getting to that point where we were able to have more than one barista on at a time,” Stevenson said. “We were really excited and then all of a sudden, we lost 30% of our sales every day.”

The owners have always known a portion of their customer base comes from those that work on base, but it wasn’t until the government shutdown that they realized just how many.

Dayton restaurant to open in former space of Table 33

Signs at the former location of Table 33 in downtown Dayton reveal to passersby that something new is coming.

The Flavor House, known as 1Eleven Flavor House when it was located at 111 W. First. St., is expected to open this month.

A “soft launch” will kick off at 130 W. Second St. on Oct. 20 with lunch only 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Dock in Enon to close next month

The restaurant’s last day will be Oct. 31, and it will accept call-ahead seating over the next few weeks, the business said in a Facebook post.

“We would like to thank everyone for your continued support and countless memories,” the restaurant posted. “None of this would be possible with[out] all of you.”

What The Silos food hall is looking for in its next vendor

Indigo, a food vendor at The Silos featuring farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West-Coast inspired burritos and a line of herbal “elixirs,” has announced that it will close next month.

“As their time with us comes to a close, this transition also opens a new opportunity for a future vendor to join our growing community at The Silos,” a statement from the food hall states.

For the next concept, they’re looking for an independently owned and operated food business that’s ready to grow beyond the pop-up or food truck format.

Quick Bites

🍦 Dairy Queen is closed in Kettering: A sign at the business states that it is “closed due to maintenance.” 🍣 New buffet opens near Dayton Mall: Yami Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet is located at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp. 🍸 Christmas pop-up bar returns to Troy business: How to reserve a spot ☕ Poppets Coffee & Tea delays opening of Kettering location: The owners were planning to open a cafe and retail space on Monday, but they’re not quite ready yet. READ MORE

31 restaurants, bars participate in ‘Drink Pink’ campaign

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, more than 30 restaurants and bars throughout the Dayton region are participating in the “Drink Pink” campaign — a new initiative from Breast Wishes Foundation.

“The Drink Pink Campaign is all about turning awareness into action,” said Elesha Snyder, executive director of Breast Wishes Foundation. “It’s a win-win. A fun and meaningful way for people to show support not only for our mission, but also for the incredible local businesses that make our community so special.”

Participating businesses were asked to design a pink drink to be promoted throughout October.

A portion of the proceeds from each drink sold goes to the Breast Wishes Foundation to help the nonprofit organization support those living with breast cancer.

8 ghosts live at Mack’s Tavern

When MacKenzie Manley signed the lease for the space that now houses Mack’s Tavern, she started feeling something weird whenever she would work in the kitchen area.

“I told people there was a ghost back there and they thought it was crazy. For the first five years we were here, things would happen in the kitchen,” Manley said. “Nobody believed me until we actually caught orbs on camera.”

Mack’s Tavern, a neighborhood dive bar located at 381 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., has been told by 15-20 groups of ghost hunters that there are eight ghosts living at the bar.

From knocking glasses over and shutting doors to turning the TVs on and off and talking to each other in the kitchen, the ghosts are active every day.

Every cook needs a collection of books: Here are some favorites

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids. “Every cook needs a collection of books from which to draw inspiration when the imagination runs cold,” she writes. For those just beginning to cook, she recommends some of the classics such as “Joy of Cooking” or Mark Bittman’s “How to Cook Everything.”

Here is a list of some of her favorites:

“Apples for Jam” by Tessa Kiros

“Simple” by Yotam Ottolenghi

“Dinner: A Love Story” by Jenny Rosentrach

“Smitten Kitchen Keeper” by Deb Perelman

“A Homemade Life” by Molly Wizenberg

