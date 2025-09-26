Newsletter: Friends of Dayton remembered

Maybe his obituary put it best: “John leaves this world feeling incomplete and unfulfilled.”

But lately, the community has bid farewell to more than one friend.

Ron Budzik, a former Mead executive, and John Taylor Jr., former chairman of Kurz-Kasch Inc., are among recent Dayton-area losses.

In this newsletter:

A quest to make Dayton’s riverfront more special.

Who at Dayton city hall gets the highest paychecks?

Who’s thinking about holiday sales? You might be surprised.

Remembering John North, who led the BBB with ‘vision’

‘A shock to all of us:’ Though John North faced health challenges, his focus remained undiminished, said Maha Kashani, who leads the local BBB’s board. “He still had this incredible commitment to ethics and integrity in the business marketplace.” A loss: “I have lost one of my best friends of about 38 years, John North,” Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum said on Facebook. “John was at my wedding, he was at my son’s birth.”

“This is not just a loss for his family and friends, but a loss to the community,” Landrum told the Dayton Daily News.

Read the story.

‘A substantial leadership void when it comes to tackling hard problems downtown’

The issue: Chris Riegel, founder and chief executive of Stratacache, had blunt words recently for Reporter Cory Frolik on how he sees the downtown Dayton landscape.

Riegel has a few thoughts on Downtown Dayton Partnership priorities.

Yes, but: It’s not just Riegel. Other downtown property owners told Frolik that they want more attention on tackling homelessness, local mental health maladies and unwanted downtown behaviors.

Hard problems: Riegel said the partnership and special improvement district assessments funding should be more focused on safety and quality-of-life issues such as homelessness, substance abuse and crime near the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority bus hub.

Said Riegel: “There continues to be a substantial leadership void when it comes to tackling hard problems downtown.” Read the story. ALSO: Downtown property group renews fees.

Partners have plans for Downtown River Walk

Did you know? Lots of people who stroll atop the levees in downtown Dayton probably do not know they are on something called the River Walk.

The name isn’t exactly new. But the 1.25-mile loop trail and the spaces along the pathway feel disparate and disjointed, said Carrie Scarff, chief of planning with Five Rivers MetroParks.

The possibilities: However, MetroParks and other Dayton Riverfront Plan partners hope to upgrade the trail experience.

They are asking for community feedback to see what people think should be done next.

Read the story.

Is it too soon to talk about holiday sales?

(Early) optimism: There are fewer than 100 days until Christmas and area business owners are cautiously optimistic this year’s holiday shopping season will be stronger than 2024.

“Judging by the buildup so far this year, I think we’re in for a banner year,” said Steve Fritz, general manager of the Golden Lamb in Lebanon.

The forecast: Holiday retail sales are likely to increase between 2.9% and 3.4%, totaling between $1.61 trillion and $1.62 trillion, between November and January, according to Deloitte’s annual retail forecast.

Read the story.

New Space Force units bring the ‘invisible front line’ to Springfield

The fight above us: The Space Intelligence Production Cell at the Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base — set to have a ceremonial ribbon-cutting today — will be on the front line of informing national leaders of what’s happening in space, an area of ever-growing significance in national defense.

“We call ourselves part of the invisible front line, which is a quote from the Space Force song,” said Space Force Lt. Col Stefan Katz, commander of the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron. “Even though we may be here in quaint, little Springfield, Ohio, we are part of the space fight above our heads.”

Read the story.

