Newsletter: Furlough furies

What happened: This week, a lot.

A lapse in federal appropriations was expected to lead to the furlough of some 750,000 federal employees nationally, according to the Associated Press.

In the Dayton area, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base representatives could not immediately say how many employees have been affected.

But Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics remained open. The U.S. Postal Service was expected to continue delivering mail.

The 88th Air Base Wing's website said the Wright-Patterson Medical Center remained open. Medical and dental appointments and surgeries were expected to proceed as scheduled, the base said.

More dancers? The First Four at UD Arena may be no more two seasons from now, according to a report by Ross Dellenger, of On3.com.

“Executives are inching closer to an agreement to expand the NCAA tournament to 76 teams,” Dellenger wrote on X, “with a 12-game opening round played at two sites starting in 2026-27.”

Why Dayton may care: The NCAA tournament has started at UD Arena every year since 2001, with a pandemic pause in 2020, and 2021, when the whole tournament took place in Indiana.

Is AES Ohio’s corporate parent ripe for a takeover?

Chatter on Wall Street: Shares of AES Ohio’s parent company soared Wednesday on talk of a possible corporate takeover. They fell a bit Thursday, however.

BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners was in talks to buy utility group AES, according to Reuters news service and others.

What the company is saying: At the moment, nothing.

“Per our policy, we do not respond to rumors in the marketplace,” Amy Ackerman, a spokeswoman for Virginia-based AES, said in an email.

Ohio House weighs removing medical debt from credit scores

On the table: State lawmakers have debated a bipartisan Ohio House bill that looks to stop Ohioans’ medical debt from being reflected in their credit scores. Why it matters: Opponents took to the House Health Committee to lay out their problems with House Bill 257, which would cap medical debt interest at 3%, in addition to prohibiting health care providers and collection agencies from reporting medical debt to consumer reporting agencies.

H.B. 257 joint sponsor Rep. Michelle Grim, D-Toledo, referenced studies that found medical debt to be ”a poor indicator of credit worthiness."

Finding your dream home just got easier, thanks to a Dayton entrepreneur

These are heady days for Katie Hill, co-founder of Dayton’s Commuter Advertising and a longtime presence at The Entrepreneurs Center and the University of Dayton.

Unlisted: Think of Hill’s site UnlistedHomes.com as a Zillow for every home, not just homes on the market. What makes Unlisted different is that owners can take control of their property profile, updating photos, rewriting descriptions, adding information and editing “to their heart’s content,” as Hill put it.

Oakwood resident Lisa Weser called the idea behind Unlisted “brilliant.”

“As a homeowner, I love the model of being able to influence how my home is presented online,” said Weser, whose Oakwood home is currently unlisted.

