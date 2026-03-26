Newsletter: Fuyao, Cargill plot their course

Cargill’s plans for its Needmore Road mill.

Fuyao’s plans after its fire.

A Florida biotechnology company’s new local investment.

Deciding a downtown Dayton building’s future.

Fuyao fire aftermath: The latest

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Now what: The flames are extinguished. A Fuyao Glass America representative has said production of automotive windshield glass should resume in a portion of the company’s Moraine manufacturing complex — which the company has called the world’s largest for its product — unaffected by Sunday night’s fire.

The company also said no one was injured in the blaze, which could be seen for miles.

Production expected to resume.

EPA moves on.

Cargill eyes Needmore Road mill for eventual closure

What is expected to happen: The Cargill corn milling plant on Needmore Road is slated to close, but no sooner than late 2027, a company representative said.

“We can confirm our intention to close the Dayton, Ohio, facility but it is important to note it will remain operational for at least the next 20 months to allow time for production ramp-down and to enable supply chain adjustments,” Cargill spokeswoman Hli Yang said.

Yes, but: She emphasized that the facility is expected to operate for at least the next 20 months — and possibly longer.

Read the story.

Axogen invests $1.7M into Vandalia site

What happened: Florida biotechnology company Axogen has bought new industrial property in Vandalia for nearly $1.7 million, new Montgomery County property records show.

Axogen Processing Corp. bought the 11,378-square-foot building at 850 Industrial Park Drive for $1.68 million, purchasing it from Puthoff Invesments Limited.

Read the story.

Chinese companies face federal drug trafficking, money laundering charges

Credit: Thomas Gnau Credit: Thomas Gnau

The news: Two Chinese pharmaceutical companies and six Chinese individuals are facing federal charges in Dayton in connection to a drug trafficking and money laundering investigation.

A federal indictment filed this week charged the defendants with knowing and intentional conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and conspiracy to commit international money laundering.

Read Kristen Spicker’s story.

‘That’s not cool.’ Dayton parents have qualms about school changes

The issue: Dayton parents expressed mixed feelings about the district’s plan to reconfigure schools next school year at a recent meeting with Dayton Public Schools’ superintendent and staff.

The district plans to consolidate preschool classrooms to a handful of buildings, add options at the middle school level and move some students in overcrowded northwest Dayton elementary buildings to other, less crowded buildings.

Read Eileen McClory’s story.

Newsletter numbers

$62 million: Good news for Collins Aerospace workers in Troy.

$72,500: Dayton city commissioners this week approved a $72,500 agreement with Sandvick Architects, Inc., a Cleveland firm experienced with endangered buildings. Its evaluation will be key in determining the former Key Bank office tower’s future. Read Sydney Dawes’ story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Roundup

‘Easy to and through:’ Dayton International Airport TSA wait times are not so weighty.

Blue Star families: Pulling together, now more than ever.

Arch: ‘This wasn’t our finest hour.’

How to watch the Reds: We got you covered.

Easter egg hunts: Where to be and when to be there.