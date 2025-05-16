Newsletter: GE Aerospace celebrates a historic win

This is said to be Qatar Airways’ largest aircraft order ever.

Trump trip yields largest order for widebody engines in GE Aerospace history

The deal: GE Aerospace this week inked what it says is the largest widebody engine purchase in company history.

GE Aerospace and Qatar Airways announced multiple deals for new GE9X and GEnx engines during Trump’s visit to Doha.

What the company says: “The new agreements solidify GE Aerospace’s commitment to Qatar’s thriving aviation industry and build on the previous order for 188 GE9X engines, bringing the total to 248 engines,” GE said in a statement.

The two deals include service agreements for both types of engines.

Sinclair spends $2.5M-plus on BETA aircraft and simulator

Credit: Brian Jenkins Credit: Brian Jenkins

Sinclair Community College is moving forward in the realm of advanced air mobility, announcing that it became the first academic institution to purchase a BETA Technologies electric aircraft.

The school also bought a flight simulator, housed in a semi-trailer at a Springfield airport.

What they’re saying: “By layering our electric aviation technologies on top of Sinclair’s long-standing excellence in aviation education, we’re not just familiarizing pilots and technicians with this new technology, we’re cultivating a new workforce for the future,” said Shawn Hall, BETA Technologies’ chief revenue officer.

Duke Energy Ohio rates are expected to rise

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

After recent energy market developments, Duke Energy customers in Ohio can expect electric rates to rise.

What happened: Rates for residential customers will rise nearly 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) to $0.1045 per kWh, after a recent energy auction, a spokesman for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) said.

And on Wednesday, the PUCO approved a new “electric security plan” for Duke.

Which means: Customers who use 1,000 kWh of electricity a month will see electric bills rise by $8.41 by the end of the three-year electric security plan, thanks to provisions for Duke’s plans for capital investments and vegetation control.

Land bank $17M investment to build 40 homes, rehab 20 more

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Project begins: Forty homes will be built in Dayton neighborhoods over the next year, with another 24 houses slated for rehabilitation as a part of a $17 million Montgomery County Land Bank project.

What they’re saying: Paul Bradley, executive director of the land bank, said the project is the fulfillment of a promise to fill empty lots.

“This is kind of a first of its kind for the land bank. We’re coming full circle from where we started,” Bradley said. “There’s still a lot more work to do, but a year from now, where we’re standing, there will be some bright new houses and they’ll be filling out this block.”

Huber Heights development boom means new rec center

The (possible) plan: The city of Huber Heights may soon have a municipal recreation center.

Mayor Jeff Gore will announce details on the proposal during his state of the city speech June 9, city leaders said this week.

What they’re saying: “At this stage, the city is securing funding to support design work and early development costs associated with the initiative,” Planner and Assistant City Manager Aaron Sorrell told reporter Aimee Hancock.

