Newsletter: GM killed it last year and editor’s truck buying gives you a glimpse into why

Vehicle manufacturers continue did well last year

General Motors’ net income rose 12% last year despite losing more than $1 billion when many of its plants were shut down by a six-week autoworkers’ strike.

What are they saying about 2024? The company predicts a small improvement this year even as it plans for lower vehicle selling prices due to increased discounts.

What does this mean for the company stocks? Shares of General Motors Co. jumped nearly 8% before the opening bell today.

Here’s what the Associated Press reported: The Detroit automaker made just over $10 billion last year, up from $8.9 billion in 2022. Excluding one-time items the company made $7.68 per share, easily surpassing the $7.57 projected on Wall Street, according to FactSet.

5 things to know about Dayton’s economic outlook

Reporter Lynn Hulsey worked over the past month to examine and report on the economic outlook for the Dayton region, speaking to dozens of sources for it.

Outlook: Economic experts said the Dayton region should have a soft landing after a year of talk about a recession.

Here’s a short examination of Lynn’s work.

Architecture, engineering firm continues growth

Beavercreek-based architecture, engineering and geospatial company Woolpert has acquired the Miami-based firm Bermello Ajamil & Partners.

History of company: Bermello Ajamil is a full-service architecture, engineering, planning, and landscape architecture firm that specializes in services for the maritime, aviation, health care, commercial, and municipal markets.

Woolpert has been active in acquisitions in past years. You can read about them here.

