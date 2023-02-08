Newsletter: Good soup 🍲, new establishments opening this week

Ingredients:

One pound of Italian Sausage (or meat of choice)

One 28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes

Two 10-ounce cans of RO-TEL dices tomatoes and green chilies (I used mild)

One 32-ounce box of chicken broth

One 8-ounce package of cream cheese

One 19-ounce bag of frozen cheese tortellini

One 5-ounce container of spinach

Seasonings of your choice (I used garlic powder, onion powder, seasoned salt)

Recipe: Cook meat in a large pot. Pour in crushed tomatoes, both cans of RO-TEL, chicken broth and seasonings of your choice. Stir and add in cream cheese. Continue to stir occasionally, while waiting for the soup base to simmer. Add in tortellini and when they start to rise add in spinach. Total cooking time was about 30 minutes (10 minutes on the base and 20 with tortellini and spinach).

Crafted & Cured to hold grand opening today in Troy

Crafted & Cured, a craft beer bar with cured meats, artisanal cheeses and more, will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony today starting at 4:30 p.m. at its new location in Troy.

The craft beer bar will open following the ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. I’m hoping to have some sneak peek photos on our website before then.

Crafted & Cured was previously located on Wayne Avenue in downtown Dayton. It closed its doors in 2020.

The new location at 8 S. Market St. was originally constructed in 1929 as The First Troy National Bank, which was formerly known as US Bank. The space features the original architecture and one of two original safety deposit vaults.

Crafted & Cured will feature a charcuterie bar with boards and bar bites; 60 taps of craft beer, ciders, sours, and meads; and wine or champagne sold by the glass and bottle.

According to a press release from Crafted & Cured, an additional bar with a bourbon-centric beverage program will be added in the coming months, along with an expanded food program.

Thai Kitchen to open Friday at new location

Thai Kitchen, currently located at 8971 Kingsridge Drive, is opening Friday in the former space of Rusty Taco across the street from the Dayton Mall, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Owner Suwapat “Sue” Whitted has been operating Thai Kitchen behind the Dayton Mall since 2017. She previously told me she had been looking to relocate for a long time.

With the move, the restaurant is planning to add a full bar and sushi.

Whitted also owns Thai Table at 5841 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp. and has forthcoming plans to open Hello Thai at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Rusty Taco permanently closed its Miami Twp. location at 2335 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in October.

Wat Da Pho to open second location in Huber Heights

Wat Da Pho, a Beavercreek Vietnamese restaurant, is opening a second location in Huber Heights this summer with a twist.

Steven Huynh, who co-owns the restaurant with his business partner, An Le, told me the new location will be an express version of their current restaurant concept.

The new restaurant at 7612 Old Troy Pike in the Huber Heights Commons Retail Center will feature their authentic Vietnamese Pho noodle soup, Banh Mi Sandwich and appetizers, Huynh said.

The 1,600-square-foot space will be a fast-service restaurant with a self-order kiosk. It is expected to seat 39 people inside with additional seating on an outdoor patio.

Huynh said they have always wanted to expand to Huber Heights and now is the perfect opportunity. The earliest the Huber Heights location could open is June or July, Huynh said. The latest is expected to be August.

Quick Bites:

🌮 Agave & Rye celebrating five years today with special deals: The restaurant is celebrating its fifth birthday with a social media contest and special prices on all whiskey and bourbon.

🏈 Super Bowl Sunday is a big day for foodies: Click here for a list of 2022 Best of Dayton winners in categories like Best Appetizer, Best Wings or Best Pizza where you can order carryout from or at the very least get inspiration.

🍕 Bellbrook pizza shop closing next month: Verona’s Pizza is closing its doors in March just as the pizza shop marks three years of being a part of the local community. The pizza shop’s Fairborn location will stay open.

🍽 Golden Lamb bring back events: The Lebanon restaurant and boutique hotel with over 200 years of history will host events for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Click here to read more about what’s coming up.

