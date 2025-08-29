Newsletter: Grant could lift airport higher

And then there’s the story of the past dozen or so years: About 3,300 people work at businesses on and around the airport.

What you need to know: A $78 million grant to Dayton International Airport could help create 2,000 to 6,000 jobs at what some hope will be a defense and aerospace campus.

The potential: The award, one of the single-largest grants the airport has received, will help construct new apron and rehab existing apron to create hangar spaces, plus improve a taxiway and road infrastructure. Officials say there is a shortage of U.S. aircraft hangar space, especially large hangars for military and civilian planes.

‘We need to step on the gas,’ gubernatorial candidate tells chamber forum

Vivek Ramaswamy modulated his pitch for the governor’s mansion to a business-oriented crowd Tuesday at Wright State University, courtesy of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Three-pronged approach: Ramaswamy, who has received the endorsement of the Ohio Republican party to succeed Gov. Mike DeWine next year, outlined his vision for growth: Education reform, energy production and reversing stagnant population growth.

Vivid Vivek: “We’ll be 15 million (in population) and growing by the time I’m done as governor,” the former 2024 presidential candidate said in what was billed as his first major policy speech in the Dayton area.

ALSO: Rep. Davidson wrestles with ‘disruptive’ crowd.

ALSO: Congressmen talk priorities.

Speeders (and red light runners) beware: Dayton could buy more cameras

Slow down: Dayton is considering 64 or more permanent speed camera systems and 17 red light cameras, a significant expansion of automated traffic cameras.

Safety: The Dayton Police Department has asked city commission to approve a $5.5 million contract with Modaxo Traffic Management USA Inc. for the program. City officials say the cameras improve safety.

Uncrewed plane flies for first time as House prepares to vote on Turner amendment

What happened: A lot. The Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) flew for the first time Wednesday, and the House of Representatives will soon vote on an amendment from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner urging continued development and support of the craft.

The language: “In just over five years, the CCA program has progressed from conceptual development to production and fielding of an operationally relevant capability, while leveraging technologically advanced contributions of an expanding industrial base,” Turner’s amendment says, going on to recognize Anduril and General Atomics, who are developing early versions of the plane.

Beavercreek approves plan for 121 new homes

What you need to know: The city of Beavercreek is a step closer to a new home subdivision on its southwest side. Wrightwood Springs would offer 121 single-family homes on 54 acres.

What they’re saying: Resident Steven Fischer expressed concern about the city’s and township’s ability to support more residential development.

“Let the neighborhood buy the land,” he said. “Do the right thing, and sell it to the neighbors. The city does not need more development.”

2,715: The number of workers around Dayton International Airport by July 2021, according to data from an audit by NorthPoint Development. Since then, the number has grown past 3,000.

27 (at least): The number of Ohio villages facing feared dissolution should a proposed Ohio law pass.

8: How much shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store rose in percentage points Wednesday after the company reaffirmed its old logo.

