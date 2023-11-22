Newsletter: Happy (early) Thanksgiving 🦃, take a look at what’s new in Dayton’s foodie scene

Hey Dayton!

If you need any last minute items, 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for Stock-Up Wednesday.

Tonight, my husband and I will run 5 miles for our annual day before Thanksgiving Turkey Trot followed by dinner at Cherry House Cafe in Beavercreek. If you’ve never been, my favorite item is the Chicken Parmesan Sandwich. I would normally show a photo below, but the last time I ate there I forgot to take a photo until I was already half way done with my meal.

New lounge coming next summer to Dayton

Demeeckus and Johnna Dorsey of Dayton are breathing new life into the Bowers Building at the corner of West Third Street and North James H. McGee Boulevard.

The husband-and-wife duo is expected to open Big Motion Lounge at 1718 W. Third St. next summer.

Instead of a bar atmosphere leaning toward hip-hop, the owners are hoping to establish a softer, laid-back vibe where people can relax after work.

Guests can expect themed entertainment nights featuring jazz, karaoke and open mic. There will also be local food trucks on site and a full bar with cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.

The couple previously operated a night-to-night, lounge-type atmosphere at Ruts Eatery, once located at 100 N. James H McGee Blvd.

New bakery near Centerville announces grand opening

Sweet Adaline’s Bakery and Cafe, located at 6052 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza across from Miami Valley Hospital South, is doing a soft opening prior to a grand opening on Friday, Dec. 1.

Owner Adam Berning said they are finishing final touches on the shop and will have limited pastries and breads available in the case prior to the grand opening.

I stopped by the bakery on Thursday and they had cookies (chocolate chip, sugar and ginger molasses), cinnamon vanilla bread pudding, tiramisu, stuffed brioche, cinnamon rolls, black forest cheesecake and cinnamon swirl bread. My favorites were the chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon swirl bread.

The bakery is planning to do a three-day grand opening celebration with specials including a free cookie with any purchase on Thursday, Nov. 30, focaccia bread on Friday, Dec. 1 and free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast pastry on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Sweet Adaline’s is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bakery and cafe also has a location in Tipp City at 22 N. Second St.

Old Scratch Pizza to open soon in Troy

Construction is underway at Old Scratch Pizza coming soon to the former Troy Fire Department station at 19 E. Race St. in the heart of downtown. Founder Eric Soller is planning to open the restaurant in early January.

Old Scratch Pizza was hoping to open its fourth location in the Dayton area by late summer 2023, but the project was a lot larger than their previous restaurants. Soller said there were a lot of unknowns in converting a building like the fire station into a restaurant.

They are also constructing two luxury loft apartments in the upstairs space that previously housed the firefighter dormitory.

Old Scratch is known for its Neapolitan-style pizzas, fresh salads, wood-roasted vegetable creations and their large selection of regional craft beers.

The restaurant also has locations at 812 S. Patterson Boulevard in Dayton, 440 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Centerville and 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in Beavercreek.

Dayton Daily News holiday cookie contest is underway

I am blown away by the amount of submissions we had for our holiday cookie contest. Thank you to everyone who emailed me a recipe!

Our team is in the process of choosing 10 easy-to-follow, holiday cookie recipes to bake. The judges will then try the cookies the week of Dec. 4 and a first-, second- and third-place winner will be selected. The winners will be contacted before the end of the day Dec. 8, and a story will be published in the newspaper Dec. 13, recognizing our favorite cookie recipes.

Since Thanksgiving is tomorrow, I wanted to share my favorite cookie recipe just in case you needed a last minute dessert.

I’ve been making these Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies since 2020 and everyone LOVES them! The recipe comes from a website called Life in the Lofthouse. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 cup salted butter, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated white sugar

1 box (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

vanilla pudding mix 2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 bag (11 ounces) milk chocolate chips

Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, add butter, both sugars, pudding mix, eggs and vanilla. Beat until creamy and combined. Gradually add in the flour and baking soda to the mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Drop batter by tablespoons on un-greased cookie sheets. Bake for 9 to 10 minutes (they may not seem fully baked, but they are). Let cookies rest and cool on the cookie sheets.

Quick Bites:

🍴 Agnes reopens in downtown Dayton: The restaurant was closed for nearly a week after a water pipe burst. Agnes is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

🍜 Ninja Ramen opens in Englewood: The owners of Ozu 852 held a grand opening on Friday for their new ramen restaurant at 375 W. National Road. Click here for more information.

🍣 17-course sushi experience returns to Dayton: The Sushi | Bar Omakase experience is returning to Tender Mercy after a sold out, five-day event over the summer. Seatings are available Sunday, Dec. 3 through Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Tell Us:

