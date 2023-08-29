Newsletter: Hard work and a generous heart: Remembering Clay Mathile

Happy Tuesday, Dayton entreprenuers: Welcome to another edition of your business newsletter.

From advanced manufacturing to an energetic retail and restaurant scene, local entrepreneurs have been keeping our team of reporters busy. This is where we’ll talk trends, changes and analysis of what’s happening in the region.

One way of seeing wealth is as a measure of the value someone creates. By that reckoning, Clay Mathile was an entrepreneur’s entrepreneur, rolling up his sleeves and adding value to just about anything he took on the old fashioned way — through hard work.

His passing at the age of 82 last week touched a lot of people.

Clay Mathile dies; Iams pet food billionaire, Dayton-area philanthropist

Hard work: Clay Mathile’s story should be familiar: He took a leadership post with Iams Pet Foot Co., spent weekends handing out pet food samples from his car, purchased a 50%-ownership stake, acquired full ownership, sold the business for $2.3 billion to Procter and Gamble.

Vision: “Clay was a visionary leader, impassioned philanthropist, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He profoundly changed the lives of many through his generous heart, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his unwavering belief in others,” his family said in a statement.

‘Unbelievable and positive:’ Optimism abounds for the Dayton region of the future

Dayton has the assets, talent and hustle needed for a bright future, local leaders told Reporter Lynn Hulsey for stories that explore the Dayton region’s prospects. Now it’s time to get to work.

More hard work: “I think its going to take hard work and we need to keep our eye on changes that happen, trends that are happening nationally and internationally and how they impact us. But overall I think if we do that and we come together the way we always have we have a bright future,” said Deborah Feldman, chief executive of Dayton Children’s Hospital and former Montgomery County govenrment administrator.

Cox Enterprises CEO talks about past, future of company on 125th anniversary

Impactful CEOs have a chance to do good while doing well. Cox Enterprises CEO Alex Taylor may be a case in point.

“I love solving problems:” “I think that the secret of being around for 125 years is not being so wedded to the past that you can’t change. You can keep who you are and what you’re all about, but do it in a different way and be willing to take risks and experiment for new generations,” Taylor told the Dayton Daily News — the newspaper his great-grandfather started — in a new interview.

Indoor sports facilities a growing market for Dayton youth athletic training

Indoor sports facilities are an emerging market in the Dayton area.

An example of that is Greene County’s Athletes in Action, in the midst of a multimillion-dollar expansion of its Xenia campus, building the Wooden Family Fieldhouse.

Impact: “Adding an indoor facility will broaden our reach and impact, not only in the local area and the state of Ohio, but even globally, as we offer athletes opportunities to develop their athletic skills, along with ministry training for those who desire it,” said Chief of Staff Greg Sargent.

Kettering may get another apartment building near Meijer store, restaurant row

Heads up, Kettering: Vacant land near a busy Kettering commercial strip and intersection may be the site of new housing on property where previous proposals have failed.

Fourth effort?: Three other attempts to rezone the land failed in the past 10 years after two buildings were demolished, city records show. None were approved because they didn’t comply with Kettering’s code, Kettering planning commissioners have been told.

“Of all of proposals regarding this property, I think this one makes the most sense,” Kettering Planning Commissioner Don Rethman said.

Business moves

Woolpert has earned the Application Development Specialization through the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program.

Being named a Google Cloud partner represents proven customer service and vetting by a third-party assessor, Woolpert said. The Beavercreek business also earned the Location-Based Services Partner Specialization in 2018.

“Achieving this new specialization through the Google Cloud Partner Program is a testament to our ability to provide consistent, reliable solutions for our clients,” Woolpert Digital Innovations Director of Professional Services Nate Wilhelmi said. “It affirms that customers can rely on Woolpert for the full spectrum of Google Cloud technology needs.”

Economic update

The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association will present “Preparing for 2024″ featuring Connor Lokar, an economist from ITR Economics, starting at 3 p.m. Sept. 12, at the Sinclair Conference Center.

Lokar will give manufacturers and other businesses insight on how to forecast, plan, and increase their profits based on business cycle trend analyses. ITR Economics predicts future economic trends with a 94.7% accuracy rate and 60+ years of correct calls, according to DRMA.

The price to attend is $85 for DRMA members and $110 for non-members. For more information, visit www.DaytonRMA.org.

