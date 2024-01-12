Newsletter: Here’s what keeps local manufacturers up at night

Onward: Manufacturing is arguably the lifeblood of the economy. The Economic Policy Institute reports that a single manufacturing job creates three other jobs because wages are spent in other parts of the economy.

But it’s not for the faint of heart.

Survey finds economic worries loom for Dayton-area manufacturers

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

In a new survey of what most concerns local manufacturers, the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) saw some familiar issues — finding and keeping skilled workers, the burden of regulations, others.

But Angelia Erbaugh, president of DRMA, said this year’s survey found that economic concerns are mounting.

‘Much rather pay employees:’ Business costs ranked second among the top concerns for survey respondents.

Rising healthcare costs, rising interest rates and other costs are making a challenging job more challenging.

A.J. Rolling, president and owner of Cat-Wood Metalworks in Moraine, told me interest rates are hurting him these days, particularly after he refinanced his business last year to buy out a partner.

Were it not for those higher interest costs, Rolling estimates that he could hire perhaps two to three full-time employees.

“I would much rather be paying employees,” he said.

Law would anchor VA historical center at Dayton VA

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Ohio’s senators, with U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, have introduced a bill to permanently anchor a Veterans Affairs historical center in Dayton, a site expected to become a national destination attracting thousands of in-person and virtual visitors annually, employing dozens of people.

The Veterans Affairs Centennial and Heritage Act of 2024 would collect and preserve VA-related art, artifacts, photographs, records, and other historic materials for permanent preservation in Dayton.

Destination: “Establishing this center in statute helps ensure that the vision of the VA history center is accomplished,” Turner, a Dayton Republican, said Wednesday.

Buckhorn Tavern owners die weeks apart: ‘They loved to make people happy’

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Readers seemed to love this story.

For more than 40 years, Robert and Debbie Vanderhule served up some of the area’s best steak and ribs at the Buckhorn Tavern, food and dining writer Natalie Jones reminded us this week.

Later this month, patrons of the popular restaurant can celebrate the lives of the longtime owners, who both died in November following illnesses.

Celebration: Private graveside services were conducted for Bob and Debbie in November. A Celebration of Life will be Jan. 21 at Buckhorn Tavern, 8800 Meeker Road, with an open house from 3 to 5:30 p.m. and a service from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Are you owed back pay?

There’s a way to find out.

Cory Frolik reported yesterday that the U.S. Department of Labor says that it has recovered backpay for more than 4,200 Ohio workers.

Payday: Collectively, these workers are owed $1.4 million that the labor department has to distribute.

Ohio workers can visit the online search tool Workers Owed Wages (WOW) to enter their information and claim any owed back wages.

Centerville church fights Sheetz store; March ballot will include liquor vote

The prospect of a Sheetz gas station and convenience store coming to Centerville recently inspired an area church to launch two ballot initiatives to block carryout alcohol sales at the site. And a lawsuit about whether Sheetz can even build there continues, Eric Schwartzberg reports.

The idea is that Sheetz would not want to build its store without beer and wine sales.

Votes: Voters in Centerville Precinct N, which includes the proposed Sheetz at 6318 Far Hills Ave., will have two local liquor option votes on the March 19 ballot.

If those voters approve Local Option 5-A, sale of beer by the package will be prohibited in the entire precinct. If the voters there approve Local Option 5-C, sale of wine and mixed beverages by the package for off‐premise consumption will be prohibited in the entire precinct, and state liquor stores will be prohibited there.

This is your newsletter, so talk to me. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com. I’m also on social media here, here and here.

Read these, too

Rainbow Lakes has a new owner. Someone paid $1.1 million for the property.

Treasure Island Supper Club. There are “new details,” as we say in this business, on when it will open again.

Does cold weather stop you from dining out? No? Then read this from Alexis Larsen.

Just don’t do a cannonball in the aquarium: Bass Pro Shops newest Outdoor World location will open in Butler County.

New Huber Heights campground. It’s a step closer.