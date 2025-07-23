Newsletter: Food to try at 2 local fairs; a new soul food restaurant opens in Dayton🍴

The Clark County Fair continues until Friday with many local vendors offering things that aren’t the expected fried fair foods.

LeAnn Harrigan, owner of Fresh Harvest Food Truck based in Urbana, started selling corn at the Champaign County Fair at 19 years old. She has been at the Clark County Fair for three years.

“I wanted to provide things that the fair didn’t have and that would make you feel good, make you energized,” Harrigan said. “I’m just super happy that everybody has been supporting me.”

My favorite item from her food truck is the Steak N’ Taters (garlic butter taters topped with angus beef steak tips). Ask for it loaded with cheese, bacon, sour cream and chives.

***

Liberty’s Best at Butler County Fair: ‘It’s part of our summer routine’

The Clark County Fair isn’t the only fair happening this week. The Butler County Fair runs through Saturday.

After opening a salad and fruit stand a couple years ago, Brian Garver has taken over the former space of The Ham Booth across from the Swine Barn.

“We integrated our menu into her menu,” Garver said. “We’re doing what she did mostly, and then also what we do from the booth we’ve had in the past.”

Make sure to try a “Mac Stack.” The one pictured above features macaroni and cheese topped with smoked pulled chicken, pickled jalapenos and hot sauce.

Tricia’s Delicious Catering opens carryout restaurant in Dayton

After operating a catering business for over a decade, Patricia Rucker has opened a carryout soul food restaurant in Dayton with her son, Darryl Manson.

Tricia’s Delicious Catering is located at 4224 Hoover Ave.

“The food that we have is food that I grew up with,” Rucker said. “Soul food for the soul.”

Customers can expect a rotating menu of made-from-scratch food with staples such as chicken and dressing, turkey ribs, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, mixed greens with smoked turkey, collard greens, cornbread and more.

3 restaurant changes happening on Brown Street in Dayton

There are a few new restaurants on Brown Street near the University of Dayton, including a barbecue restaurant with smoked meats and homemade sides, a new Mexican restaurant and Vietnamese cuisine.

Here’s what we know:

El Rancho Grande ➡️ Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina

El Rancho Grande decided to sell its location near UD because they are more of a family-oriented restaurant, said Marketing Director Nathan Taylor.

There appears to be a new restaurant opening at 1200 Brown St. Suite 180 called, “Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina.”

Pita Pit ➡️ Wat Da Pho Express

Wat Da Pho Express will be located at 1047 Brown St. offering customers signature items such as pho, banh mi and bubble tea.

The owners are hoping to open in September. They’re currently in the final stages of revising their building permit with the City of Dayton.

Wizard of Za ➡️ Prime BBQ Smokehouse

Prime BBQ Smokehouse has opened its first location in the Dayton region at 1200 Brown St. Suite 150 after operating in Monroe for nearly five years.

The owners are planning to open a second location in Dayton at 3013 Salem Ave. That location is expected to open before the end of the year.

Summer Restaurant Week is happening now

Summer Restaurant Week is back for its 20th year with a goal of bringing new customers in and helping boost revenue during a month that typically tends to see a dip.

“This is a slower time for the restaurants, so it’s a great time to come out and support,” said Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

Restaurants from Piqua to Liberty Twp. are offering 3-course meals starting at $20.25 and some have meals for two. Deals run through July 27.

Quick Bites

🍪 Anchored Baking Co. opens in Beavercreek: The bakery will open with limited hours noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The grand opening is Friday and Saturday.

🍳 Brunch returns to Dayton restaurant: Table 33 has reopened for brunch after being closed for cleanup and repairs after a small fire in a residential unit above the restaurant.

🧑‍🍳 Diced in Dayton is back this fall: The competition is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. MORE DETAILS

🍴 5 food businesses to open on Wayne Avenue: Here’s what we know.

Troy venue with entertainment, food and drinks to close this month

After deciding to be an owner operator in January, Wes Martin has announced the last day of business for Mayflower - The Encore and Troy Provisions in downtown Troy.

“It was a really hard decision, but sometimes you (have) to know when to walk away from something and unfortunately that’s just where we’re at,” Martin said in a Facebook video. “It’s time for somebody else to come in and give it a try.”

The last day for the Mayflower will be July 31. Troy Provisions, a gift shop located next door, will close after business the day before.

Dairy Shed in Bellbrook turns 50

Krista Hummel and her husband, Michael, purchased the Dairy Shed in Bellbrook 20 years ago. This year, the ice cream shop is celebrating 50 years of being a “community hub.”

“It’s been non-stop since 1975,” Hummel said. “It started out as a small, little garage and it’s exploded into a generational place to visit.”

The Hummels are the third Bellbrook family to own the Dairy Shed.

