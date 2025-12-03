Newsletter: The best local cookies, collard greens, the latest on Wayne & Clover coffee shop and more 🍪☕

If you’re wondering if I actually cooked these myself, I did not. I bought several one-pound containers from the deli at Gem City Market and threw them in a crockpot.

I did not grow up eating collard greens, but over the past year I’ve had them at several restaurants in Dayton and they have quickly become one of my favorite side dishes. If you’re looking for some good collard greens, I recommend Dana’s Soulfood, Soul Food Carryout or Tricia’s Delicious Catering (in addition to Gem City Market). On another note, this food and dining newsletter will be paused for next week because I will be in New York City. If anyone has any food or activity recommendations, email me here.

Simply the best: This year’s Holiday Cookie Contest winners

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Local bakers submitted nearly 40 batches of cookies in the 2025 Dayton Daily News Holiday Cookie Contest.

The winner was Dana Tatar of Oakwood with her White Chocolate Cranberry Jelly Filled Cookies.

She created this recipe with her 17-year-old daughter, Scarlett, who is an aspiring baker.

“We created this cookie recipe together using our favorite cakey cookie dough base,” Tatar said. “We filled the cookies with cranberry-cherry preserves and flavored the dough with cardamom to add a festive citrusy spice flavor. The white chocolate bottom adds a fun crunch to our chewy cookie and the freeze-dried raspberries bring a tart finish.”

This is not the first time they have won the holiday cookie contest. In 2023, they took home first place for their Festive Stuffed Cookie Butter Cookies. This recipe uses the same cookie dough base.

Rebekah Lermond of Union took home second place with her Frosted Chai Cookies and Beth Harper of Fairborn came in third with Millie’s Oatmeal Cookies with cinnamon icing.

Wayne & Clover is owned by friends who got coffee there when it was Ghostlight

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Joshua Stucky and his best friend of 42 years, Tim Farquhar, have been getting coffee at Ghostlight on Wayne Avenue every morning for the last six years.

Now, they’re transitioning the space into Wayne & Clover, a coffee shop with a goal of being “a viable part of the community.”

For now, Wayne & Clover has the same coffee offerings as Ghostlight.

On Dec. 5, the coffee shop will rollout a new partnership with ContempoRoast in Centerville. Other partnerships include Salt Block Biscuit Company and Bae’s Bakery for baked goods.

They are in the midst of doubling the size of the coffee shop by expanding to the entire first floor of the building. This means there will be additional rooms for guests to sit down and enjoy their coffee and treats.

Esther Price Candies celebrates 100 years with limited-edition box

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Esther Price Candies is kicking off its 100-year celebration with limited-edition packaging.

“Our 100-Year Anniversary Box pays tribute to those who came before us and those who will carry Esther Price into the next century,” said Doug Dressman, CEO of Esther Price

The refreshed design featuring a purple embossing is on the company’s 1 lb. Mixed Assortment Boxes. It will be available for a limited time.

Quick Bites

🍝 Troni’s Italian Restaurant reopens: The Kettering restaurant temporarily closed at the end of August as the owners were opening a second location. READ MORE

🐮 New Chick-fil-A still in the works: Land is being cleared for the restaurant along Ohio 741 in Miami Twp., but there’s no word yet on when it could open.

🌯 Miamisburg could get new Chipotle: The restaurant, if approved, would be located at 255 North Heincke Road in front of Kroger Marketplace.

Local gift guide for people who love good food

Columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio and will soon open a new place to eat inside The Silos in Dayton. She shared this list of holiday gift ideas for people in Dayton who simply love good food.

Cooking classes at Grist

CSA Membership to Foxhole Farms

Gift cards to The Silos

Jeni’s Ice Cream Pint Club

Traditional afternoon tea at Central Perc

A bottle of wine and a gift card from the Silver Slipper

Gift cards from Tony & Pete’s and Koji Burger

