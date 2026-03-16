Newsletter: Honda shifts gears

Honda’s first losses in decades.

Riverfront development in West Carrollton.

Franklin annexation moves.

Facing billions in losses, Honda cancels U.S. launches of three EV models

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

A (big) change in plans: Citing declining profitability, Honda said it is cancelling the planned launch of three U.S.-produced electric vehicles, including one model that would have been made in Ohio.

What the company said: A spokesman for Honda in Ohio said the company will be flexible in response to market demand.

“Honda established a highly flexible manufacturing environment in Ohio capable of building the right products to meet customer demand,” Honda spokesman Chris Abbruzzese said. “That flexibility remains central to our strategy. We will continue producing gasoline and hybrid vehicles at both the Marysville Auto Plant and the East Liberty Auto Plant.”

Read the story.

Franklin annexes land to welcome Camp Chautauqua

What happened: A 127-year-old camp with an eye on expanding services and renovation will do so as part of the city of Franklin.

Camp Chautauqua along the western banks of the Great Miami River was annexed into the city from Miami and Franklin townships recently after years of discussions between the city and camp president and CEO Jason Harmeyer.

Read Michael Kurtz’ story.

Wright State Physicians join Premier Health Physicians

What you should know: Wright State Physicians have integrated with the Premier Health Physicians group as part of a 2024 agreement between the university and the health system, which called for the consolidation of all faculty physicians into a single practice network.

Read Samantha Wildow’s story.

West Carrollton’s grateful song: ‘Our big beautiful brownfield.’

Field of dreams: At a place that has seen industrial decline, wastewater treatment, and a dam deemed as a drowning hazard, allies see the potential for renewal.

“We refer to this as our big, beautiful brownfield,” Dan Wendt, West Carrollton’s assistant city manager, said at a kickoff event marking the start of the city’s redevelopment of its River District.

Read Samantha Wildow’s story

Ohio Senate president: Time for a ‘serious conversation’ on property tax relief

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Zoom in on taxes: Ohio Senate President Rob McColley believes a “serious conversation” is needed on immediate state property tax relief, given that most legislative action so far has been focused on guarding against future sudden increases.

“I think there’s more work we need to do,” said McColley, R-Napoleon, after Gov. Mike DeWine’s final State of the State address failed to mention property tax burdens.

Read Avery Kreemer’s story.

Newsletter numbers

$15.7 billion: Honda expects to face up to $15.7 billion in restructuring costs in its EV business. Read the story.

0.6 seconds: University of Dayton Flyer Amaël L’Etang got a hand on the basketball and knocked it through the hoop with 0.6 seconds remaining. No. 4 seed Dayton (23-10) advanced to the A-10 championship game with a 70-69 victory. Read the story.

Contact me: Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or on X, where DMs are always on. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

(Roundball) Roundup

Raiders: Take the 14 seed against Virginia.

Flyers: Headed to the NIT.

RedHawks: Open tomorrow in Dayton.

The road starts here: The First Four takes shape.

Girls basketball: Fairmont wins Division I state title.