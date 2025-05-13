Newsletter: Hotel crowns Arcade’s final phase

But by 2019, when a development team led by Maryland’s Cross Street Partners secured key financing for what was seen as a $90 million project, it was clear this latest effort was different.

“Until the financing happens, it doesn’t happen,” then-Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at the time. “The financing is closed. This is happening.”

Six years later, a crucial milestone in the project has been announced.

What happens next is up to the community, as well as the people who live, work and study in the Arcade.

Arcade Hilton Garden Inn completion marks end of Arcade redevelopment

The milestone: The downtown Dayton Arcade Hilton Garden Inn will be open in time for the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s gathering in Dayton, starting next week.

The Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown will officially open to guests May 19, General Manager James Bailey told us.

Why this matters: The Hilton Garden Inn and the North Arcade mark what developers consider the final phase of the Arcade’s revitalization, a project years in the making.

Nearly a decade of development work — including millions in loans, grants and other forms of financing — launched the Arcade complex’s nine buildings into a new era.



UD reinvents the humble wheel chock

What does the Air Force do when it needs a longer-lasting airplane wheel chock? It turns to Dayton researchers, of course.

What happened: In a project spanning several years, the University of Dayton Research Institute developed four varying sizes of wheel chocks, two for fighter aircraft and two for larger cargo and transport aircraft.

The fighter chocks have been added to the Department of Defense Logistics Agency supply system, a UD engineer said in a recent interview.



Dayton Chemineer permanently laying off employees

Credit: Jeff Guerini Credit: Jeff Guerini

What happened: NOV, also known as Dayton Chemineer, will lay off 127 employees in Dayton.

National Oilwell Varco will discontinue operations, and permanently cut employees at its facility at 5870 Poe Ave. facility, the company said in a letter to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

History: Chemineer once was a unit of Robbins & Myers Inc., a maker of parts for the oil, chemical, pharmaceutical and other industrial markets. It was sold to National Oilwell Varco in Houston in May 2013. Springfield-based Moyno also was part of that sale.



A place for children to play and grow

Valerie Block, a Wittenberg University grad, aspired to work with children. She’s bringing those aspirations to reality with a new Springfield studio.

A place to grow: Block wanted children to feel welcome in her space, and tailored toys and floor designs with that goal in mind. She focused on meaningful toys for imaginative play, a stimming area for building and creating, and created a climbing castle to help children move and play.



Good Hands Bread to open to historic Dayton building

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

What’s happening: Andrew Fisher, owner and founder of the Good Hands Bread Co., has announced the bakery’s first physical location, set to open later this year.

Founded in 2021, the shop specializes in sourdough bread and pretzels, operating out of the Second Street Market and other local restaurants.

What they’re saying: “We’re really looking forward to breathing new life into the space,” Fisher said.



