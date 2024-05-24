Newsletter: How a $13 billion Air Force contract will double the size of a business at Dayton International Airport

The upshot for Dayton is what our first story reports.

New Air Force contract for Sierra Nevada means two more new hangars at Dayton airport

Sierra Nevada will more than double its Dayton International Airport presence thanks to a $13 billion Air Force contract to update the Survivable Airborne Operations Center or “SAOC” airplane.

Why this matters: This will mean the construction of the company’s third and fourth hangars at the airport, along with the construction of what company leaders believe will be North America’s largest aviation emissions-free paint facility.

In all, SNC will have four hangars and the paint facility in Dayton.

What they’re saying: “I bet my career and reputation that we could pull this off,” Mark C. Williams, SNC’s senior vice president of strategy, told me Wednesday. “That’s how I view it from my perspective.”

He added: “It was worth the risk.”

Medical company plans $225M investment, 274 jobs in West Chester Twp.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

This story from Reporter Michael Pitman caught my eye.

Growth: A San Diego-based biomanufacturer has committed to creating 274 new full-time jobs after receiving a tax incentive from the state, and nearly 100 jobs will need to be filled by this summer as it invests at least $225 million into a former pharmaceutical plant in West Chester Twp.

What they’re saying: The development, when it’s completed, will nearly double Resilience’s presence in West Chester, said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive, and the company “can continue advancing a mission of revolutionizing the way novel medicines are developed and manufactured.”

GE Aerospace is hiring 900 engineers this year. More than 200 will be in SW Ohio

If you’re an experienced engineer comfortable in the realms of aerospace and military contracting, GE Aerospace wants a word or two with you.

Opportunity: GE Aerospace will hire 900 engineers this year. A recent look at a company human resources website showed that just over 200 of those openings are in Southwestern Ohio, not far from either Dayton or Butler County.

Is knocking: A visit to invent.ge/engineering can get applicants started.

Think property taxes are too high? Here’s what Ohio lawmakers are doing about it

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

The task: Legislators in the Ohio Joint Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform have had seven meetings since January and a final hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. The co-chairs hope to have a recommendation by June 30, but comprehensive change won’t happen this year, according to House Ways and Means Committee Chair Bill Roemer, R-Richfield.

The solution?: “One of the hardest things is a lot of the big reform has to be done in the budget. Because that’s when we can make sure we have the revenue to do it, some of these things are multiple, hundreds of millions of dollars,” Roemer said.

Vote fails on new mental health crisis services for Montgomery County; Hotline calls will transfer to 988

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

I hope you’ve followed our reporting on how Montgomery County leaders are scrambling to ensure continuity in mental health services.

The latest: Trustees failed to come to any agreements on crisis services in Montgomery County at Wednesday night’s Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services board meeting when contracts for new providers failed to get enough votes and no new options were proposed.

What’s next: Calls to the Crisis Now hotline will transfer to 988, while mobile crisis response teams and the Montgomery County Crisis Receiving Center are expected to stop services for now after RI International ceased its partnership with Montgomery County ADAMHS (Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services) after providing a 14-day notice.

And some of our past stories:

Still no decision made for new crisis services provider for Montgomery County

RI International cited losses exceeding $2.3M in non-renewal notice to ADAMHS

Quick hits:

The Best of Dayton: Which bars and restaurants do you love?

Trotwood teacher cuts: May be smaller than expected.

Dayton foodies: Here’s your summer agenda.

Trotwood business: Pushes back against marijuana allegations.

Frank Gorman is a Community Gem: Diane Erwin tells us why.