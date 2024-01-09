Newsletter: How an area lobbyist helps support Wright-Patterson efforts

The Dayton area has been trying to protect local military functions from pretty much the beginning. And when I write “the beginning,” I’m going all the way back. (In fact, you might say Dayton saved what become Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.)

Here is a lobbyist who is part of that long-lasting tradition.

Lobbyist to Wright-Patterson: We’ve got your back

Michael Gessel, the Dayton region’s top lobbyist in Washington D.C., told reporter Lynn Hulsey that Wright-Patterson hs the attention of President Joe Biden and Congress, putting it in a strong position to continue getting needed federal support as long as divisions in Congress do not lead to budget cuts.

Day in: “As far as I know, I am the only lobbyist in Washington whose full-time job is looking after the Dayton region day in and day out,” Gessel said.

And day out: Gessel, 69, is vice president for federal government programs for the Dayton Development Coalition. He has 45 years of experience working in Congress or advocating for regional priorities with members of Congress and federal agencies, keeping a strong focus on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other federal facilities in the region.

Farewell to Bill Gunlock

Funeral services are set for one of the biggest names in the Dayton business community.

Gunlock was an influential real estate executive with a long association with the military and several philanthropic organizations.

His son, of course, is Randy Gunlock, who founded RG Properties, a company that developed and manages some of the most notable properties in the region.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Fairhaven Church, 637 E Whipp Road, Centerville, officiated by Pastor David Smith and will be followed by burial at David’s Cemetery.

Kettering Health to close its ER in Piqua

Kettering Health will be closing its emergency room in Piqua on Feb. 1, the health system said last week.

Care “shift:” “During the past 18 months, there has been a significant shift in the type of care needed, resulting in fewer true emergency cases and a growing need for other types of care,” Kettering Health said in a statement.

What to do if you live in Piqua: Community members can get emergency care at Kettering Health Troy, which is eight miles away, reporter Samantha Wildow said.

The location of the Piqua ER is also about six miles away from its competitor, the Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N County Rd 25A, Troy.

Downtown Dayton defense contractor to support the government in response to ‘emerging threats’

The mysterious array of symptoms sometimes called “Havana syndrome” have eluded a satisfying explanation for nearly a decade.

The Defense Health Agency (DHA) has chosen Dayton’s JJR Solutions and its Falls Church, Va.-based partner Cognosante for a base-plus-option-year contract supporting the agency’s response to U.S. government personnel and families affected by the mysterious array of physical ailments, also known as “emerging threats.”

In a new release, JJR said that “emerging threats” in this context refers to unexplained symptoms, such as “ringing ears, pain, and cognitive dysfunction” reported by U.S. government and military personnel around the world.

Efficiency: The DHA oversees the assessment and treatment of all government patients affected, JJR said.

“Essentially Team JJR is going to help DHA improve the efficiency of their emerging threat services,” JJR Program Manager Meaghan Meeker said.

Trampoline park coming to former Kettering Marc’s grocery store location

This story from Sydney Dawes and Nick Blizzard may restore the bounce in your step.

Interior demolition is underway on the former Marc’s grocery store in Oak Creek Plaza in Kettering as workers prepare the space for its new life: a trampoline park.

Nova Trampoline Park will have more than 50,000 square feet of space for slides, sports, party rooms and dozens of trampolines, according to architect plans approved by Kettering planners.

Get ready to spring this spring: Nova business leaders expect demolition to finish this week and are hoping to open the trampoline park this spring.

