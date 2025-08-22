Newsletter: How Dayton uses AI

At the same time, I don’t think AI will be humanity’s “final” invention, either.

Instead, AI strikes me as an increasingly useful tool with beautiful (and frightening) potential to both create and displace.

The Wright "B" Flyer lookalike plane is expected to fly again.

How wealthy are local members of Congress?

Tattoos, donuts and beer: What to do this weekend in Dayton.

Seeing further, knowing more, doing more: This is how Dayton uses AI

I wanted to find how Dayton-area businesses and institutions are using AI. So I asked.

The power of AI: What I got were nearly 60 column inches of material (not counting photos) that barely scratch the surface.

Impact(s): The University of Dayton Research Institute is using AI is find potential flaws in engine blocks — and possibly cancerous lung nodules in X-ray scans. Stratacache employs AI to help retailers understand what shoppers want. And marketing firm Luxid uses language models to craft proposals.

Read the story.

ALSO: How two CJ graduates are finding their way in the AI arena.

Wright “B” Flyer ‘lookalike’ plane may soon fly again

This story almost flew under my radar.

Ready to fly? Nearly a year after an emergency landing on a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base golf course, the volunteers behind Wright “B” Flyer Inc. are confident their plane will soon fly again.

Last October, during a celebration of the 97th anniversary of Wright Field at Wright-Patterson, the plane’s engine started smoking, forcing a quick but controlled landing.

What they told me: “We will start testing in the next week or so,” Don Adams, president of Wright “B” Flyer, said.

Read the story.

RECALL: Last year’s emergency landing.

Records reveal wealth of local members of Congress

Wealth: The area’s federal lawmakers span the spectrum of congressional wealth, ranging from tip-top one percenters to middle-class, a Dayton Daily News analysis of new financial disclosures found.

On one end: is Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, who made what’s likely a nine-figure fortune in his auto dealership business that he parlayed into land and investment holdings.

On the other end: We find Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana, whose modest family assets are concentrated in retirement funds and Park National Bank checking and savings accounts.

Read the story.

Persistent ‘severe’ workers shortages bedevil VA health system

What you need to know: The American Hospital Association has predicted a shortage of more than 3 million health care workers in the U.S. by 2026. A recent Inspector General’s report finds that Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities are sharing in that pain.

Point: “This is the 12th OIG (Office of Inspector General) report in a series on occupational staffing shortages and the 8th to identify severe occupational staffing shortages at the facility level,” a summary of the new report said.

Counterpoint: A spokesman said the VA’s department-wide vacancy rates for doctors and nurses are 14% and 10%, respectively.

“These are lower than most other health care systems, in line with normal VA historical averages and much lower than the respective 19% and 20% physician and nurse vacancy rates VA saw at times during the Biden administration,” said Peter Kasperowicz, VA press secretary.

Read the story.

Dayton hospital levy: Voters get a say

What you need to know: After multiple failed attempts, the Clergy Community Coalition will have a public hospital levy measure on November ballot in Dayton.

City voters will decide whether to approve a 1-mill levy that supporters say could generate around $2 million annually to create a municipal hospital in West Dayton.

What they say: Nancy Kiehl, a coalition member, last month said a hospital project would be developed over multiple years and phases.

“Dayton is the city of innovation,” she said. “Let’s innovate a public hospital together.”

Read the latest story.

Newsletter numbers

$75,000. The grant from the National Aviation Heritage Area that helped Wright “B” Flyer Inc. repair its Model B “White Bird” plane.

4,434. In fiscal year 2025, Veterans Health Administration facilities reported 4,434 “severe” occupational staffing shortages nationally, a 50% increase from the previous fiscal year.

25. The first 25 pet adoptions will be free in a special event offered by the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center Saturday. Read more.

