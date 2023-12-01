Newsletter: How entrepreneurs found a home in what has been the birth place for many Dayton businesses

I’ve covered Dayton businesses since 2007, and in that time I interacted with more than a few entrepreneurs who found their footing at the Entrepreneurs Center’s former home at 714 E. Monument Ave.

Today, that building has a new owner.

Growing IT company finds its new Dayton home

Diné Development Corp. bought the 714 E. Monument building from CityWide Development Corp. for $1,310,000, according to a new Montgomery County Auditor’s Office record.

Innovation: In September, the state of Ohio approved tax credits for Diné Development, an information technology company expanding to the city, with plans to create 100 new jobs.

“Innovation is ingrained in our DNA,” Dale Ward, Diné executive vice president of Innovation, said in a statement from the company. “Innovation also serves as Dayton’s lifeblood, boasting a rich history of pioneering figures including Charles Kettering, Edward Deeds, John Paterson, and the famed Wright Brothers.”

American Airlines to FedEx and UPS pilots: Here’s $250,000 to fly for our regional carrier.

If you’re a captain for FedEx or UPS, and you could use a quarter of a million dollars, American Airlines would like a word with you.

Bonus: Upping the ante in its quest for skilled pilots, Dayton-based PSA Airlines’ corporate parent has offered $250,000 signing bonuses to experienced UPS and FedEx pilots willing to work as captains.

American Airlines, the company that owns PSA as a regional carrier, is extending the offer to pilots who have the skills and experience to serve as flight captains.

Impact: “Regional flying is essential to our global network, but we continue to face a captain shortage that has impacted our ability to fully utilize our regional fleet,” Heather Garboden, American senior vice president of regionals and cargo, said in a memo. “This program will offer a competitive package to attract experienced pilots and ultimately help restore critical service to small- and medium-sized communities across our network.”

Premier Health patients involved in data breach impacting 8.4 million people, tech company says

A data breach at a communications software company may have impacted personal information of Premier Health patients, though the company says it has found no evidence of fraud or misuse of patient information, Samantha Wildow reported this week.

Breach: Welltok, Inc., a company that creates software for healthcare institutions to share information with patients, mailed letters on behalf of Premier Health dated Nov. 17 of a data breach, which took place earlier this year on May 30.

Read the whole story.

Central State breaks ground on new research buildings

Two new buildings at Central State University will contribute to the university’s research prowess, education reporter Eileen McClory tells us.

Central State is building a farm storage facility and a 40,000-square-foot research facility hosting a laboratory with instruments for agriculture, food safety, soil and water research and testing, said Morakinyo A.O. Kuti, vice president for research and economic development and director of the 1890 Land Grant Programs at CSU.

Collaboration: The buildings are expected to cost $40 million and will be located across from the university’s main campus on U.S. 42. Construction has started.

Dot’s Market to expand Centerville location with new pharmacy

Dot’s Market is expanding in Centerville, Eric Schwarzberg reported Thursday.

Dot’s Market, which has 72 years of history in the region, plans to open its first Dot’s Pharmacy at 101 E. Alex Bell Road in Centerville on Jan. 1, Dot’s Market Owner Nick Moshos told the Dayton Daily News.

Birds of a feather: “Pharmacy and grocery go hand in hand,” Moshos said. “Our customers have always wanted a pharmacy, so we’re happy that we have the opportunity to deliver at the Centerville location.”

