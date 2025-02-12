Newsletter: How Esther Price preps for Valentine’s Day, a local business owner raises awareness of slavery in cocoa production & more 🍫

I’m planning to spend my Valentine’s Day at the Dayton Arcade to celebrate my coworker, Meredith Moss, who is among the recipients of the Dayton Art Champion award from The Contemporary Dayton.

For those looking for something to do Friday, here’s a list of events and specials happening throughout the Dayton region.

Before I start writing about all things chocolate, my husband and I ate at Butterbee’s in Xenia over the weekend and had a really great meal.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

We split a full order of baby back ribs that came with a salad and waffle fries. We were worried that it wouldn’t be enough food, so we also had the pulled pork nachos. Heads up, an order of ribs is more than enough to split!

I really liked the pulled pork nachos featuring Saratoga chips layered with shredded pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese, green onions, jalapenos and sour cream.

Butterbee’s is a family friendly, sports-themed restaurant and bar located next to Skyline Chili on Progress Drive.

***

How Esther Price Candies prepares for Valentine’s Day

Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

Esther Price Candies started preparing for Valentine’s Day right after Christmas by putting assorted chocolates in heart-shaped boxes.

“We package so many of them and keep some unpacked so we can keep fresh candy in them,” said Doug Dressman, CEO of Esther Price.

Valentine’s Day is the third busiest holiday for Esther Price. Thanksgiving and Christmas lead the way in terms of sales, followed by Easter.

Top sellers include the one pound mix of assorted chocolates that’s tied with a red ribbon. It’s followed by the one pound heart and several other smaller hearts.

During Valentine’s Day, Esther Price also offers a two ounce heart filled with chocolate or vanilla cream, sweetheart mints, chocolate covered strawberries and other little gifts and toys.

If you’re wondering, that is me packaging chocolates at Esther Price! It is a lot harder than it looks. I was expected to put four chocolates in each boxed that passed by and I could barely get two.

PHOTOS: Esther Price Candies prepares for upcoming holidays

Owner of Peace on Fifth raises awareness of slavery in world’s cocoa production

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

London Coe, the owner of Peace on Fifth who regularly sets up at 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton, features single origin, bean to bar, ethically sourced craft chocolate from across the globe.

“Chocolate is one of the few things that all of us participate in — whether we buy it for ourselves or give it as gifts — that has the highest percentage of human trafficking," Coe said.

She says the majority of the work’s chocolate is harvested by slave labor. The U.S. Dept. of Labor reports that two areas where 60 percent of the world’s chocolates are produced — Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana — engage in child labor on cocoa farms. Its most-current statistics show 1.56 million children are working there with agro-chemical exposure and using sharp tools.

“You shouldn’t have to worry that the chocolate you eat might contain cocoa cultivated or harvested by a child,” the USDOL website states.

Coe agrees.

“If you want to change the world, the easiest way to do that is to change your chocolate,” she said.

Upscale Italian steakhouse Bistecca to open at new downtown Dayton hotel

Dayton’s newest hotel on North Main Street has an upscale Italian steakhouse expected to open in two months.

Hotel Ardent, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will welcome the restaurant in April.

Bistecca, inspired by the flavors of Tuscany, blends Italian culinary traditions with a modern flair, a press release from the hotel said. Guests can expect handmade pastas, wood-fired grill selections and signature cocktails.

The restaurant will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

Hotel Ardent, located at 137 N. Main St. in the historic Barclay Building, features 118 rooms and suites with a fitness center and event spaces.

Quick Bites

🍖 Dayton Barbecue Company starts new chapter at Carillon Historical Park: The brewery is reopening today for a soft opening from 4 to 9 p.m. Read more

🍸 New speakeasy to open in West Carrollton on Valentine’s Day: Whisperz Speakeasy, a prohibition-era style cocktail lounge, is located at at 926 Watertower Lane.

🥓 New food truck is based out of Fairborn: Tasty Bacon’s features smash burgers, hand-dipped corn dogs, loaded potatoes and breakfast items.

Americana spin on Bloody Mary wins competition for Loose Ends Brewing

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ryan Kubichek, the bar manager and head bartender at Loose Ends Brewing Company in Centerville, took an Americana spin on the brewery’s signature Bloody Mary during Dayton’s Annual Bloody Mary Showdown earlier this month — resulting in a three-peat victory.

To celebrate the win, the brewery is opening 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 for brunch.

The Bloody Mary, which was named after the brewery owner’s late-father, included a bacon salt rim and was garnished with sweet heat candied bacon, a deep-fried deviled egg, sweet gherkin, pepper jack cheese, celery and lime.

“It was truly an honor to win Dayton’s Best Bloody Mary for the third year in a row, especially with the strong competition that showed up this year,” Owner John Loose said. “This year is particularly special because it has been just over one year since my father’s passing and this award helps keep his memory alive.”

If you’re looking for more events happening throughout the Dayton region, check out Russell Florence’s Gem City Living newsletter by clicking here.

Tell Us

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.