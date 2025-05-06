Newsletter: How Ohio borrows

In this newsletter:

How safe are local hospitals?

Why NATO is drawn to the Gem City.

A new resource for local entrepreneurs.

From bridges to the Browns: How Ohio borrows money

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The situation: Ohio voters today will decide whether to amend the state constitution to issue up to $2.5 billion in bonds for infrastructure.

State lawmakers meanwhile have been debating whether to issue a $600 million bond package to help the Cleveland Browns build a new stadium.

Yes, but: So why do Ohio voters have to approve borrowing money for roads and bridges, but not for a football stadium? How does government debt work on the state level?

Read the story.

How safe are area hospitals?

What happened: Many local hospitals received “A” grades on safety from the Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization that grades hospitals on how well they prevent medical errors and harm to patients.

Grades: Leapfrog assigns grades of “A” through “F” to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, infections and systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Read the story.

Dayton Mall Macy’s to close

What happened: The Macy’s store at the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. is set to close by the end of the year, an employee told the Dayton Daily News.

‘Unproductive’ stores: This is no particular surprise. In January, Macy’s identified more than 60 of the 150 stores it was planning to close nationally.

The Dayton Mall store was the last in the Dayton region open after a store at the Mall at Fairfield Commons closed recently, with 65 other stores across the nation.

Read the story.

The Fairfield Mall Macy’s fared no better.

Why are NATO parliamentarians coming to Dayton? An explanation.

The Dayton area can be beautiful this time of year. But that’s not why members of NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly are having their spring session here.

Work to do: “There are broader political security goals that they have an interest in,” said Patrick Haney, a political science professor at Miami University. “And this is a way to connect NATO to the broader representative assemblies of these countries and hopefully therefore, to the people of those countries.”

Read the story.

Tapping into the region’s entrepreneurial spirit

A new resource for local businesses is looking to make an impact.

“IBROC,“ or the Innovation Business Resource Opportunity Center, is getting $2.4 million in Dayton grant funding, as the center will be guided by the Entrepreneurs’ Center, with the Miami Valley Urban League.

Build something: Scott Koorndyk, president of the Entrepreneurs’ Center, said: “Dayton is blessed to have a multitude of organizations that are helping entrepreneurs and helping small businesses. This really connects those organizations together and lets us speak with a single vision and a single voice.”

Read the story.

Contact me: Thanks for being here. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X and Bluesky. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my own Facebook page here.

Quick hits

How a bill could affect federal employee retirement benefits: A primer.

Community Gems: Tell us about someone who deserves the spotlight.

Polling locations: There have been changes.

A new Italian restaurant: At a familiar location.

New bakery: To open near The Greene.