Newsletter: How one Dayton company is flying into the future

What one former Fuyao Glass America security employee told us about plant staffing in Moraine.

A developer’s plans for a Kettering-Beavercreek research park.

How you’re coping with grocery prices.

The former Drone Express gets FAA nod to fly further

What happened: A drone delivery company with a Dayton presence has landed two major regulatory milestones.

DEXA, the former “Drone Express,” which focuses on autonomous drone delivery, said it has received a Federal Aviation Administration Part 135 Air Carrier Certification while its DE-2020 drone has been included on the U.S. secretary of transportation’s S-1 list of approved UAS (unpiloted aerial systems) vehicles.

What they’re saying: “This is a momentous achievement for DEXA,” said Beth Flippo, chief executive of DEXA. “For a small company like ours to earn the same certifications as some of the largest corporations in the world is a true testament to our team’s innovation, dedication, and relentless pursuit of advancing drone logistics.”

Fuyao investigation: Who knew what and when about alleged $126M criminal network?

The investigation: Ten days before federal agents raided Fuyao Glass America on July 26, 2024, an untold number of employees not authorized to work in the U.S. stopped coming to work, federal court documents allege.

What the texts told us: Hours after the raid, Fuyao executives gave security guards a list of roughly 100 new workers to be let in the following morning — according to a group text chain among Fuyao security guards shared with the Dayton Daily News by a previous employee.

Working at a guard shack at Fuyao through the contracted security company GardaWorld, Tim Davis had a first-hand view of what federal agents allege was a massive human smuggling and money laundering operation.

What he said: “I would count about two of the big white … vans the extended cab that held on average 12 to 15 people, and about three of the silver ones every shift, on first and second,” Davis said in an interview with the Dayton Daily News.

Developer eyes research park for advanced manufacturing possibilities

Credit: Jen Balduf Credit: Jen Balduf

The situation: A prominent commercial developer is interested in buying city-owned property in Miami Valley Research Park to construct an advanced manufacturing facility of up to 400,000 square feet.

Kettering City Council recently voted unanimously to authorize an economic development contract to sell about 24 acres of its 48-acre undeveloped parcel on the south side of Research Boulevard.

The buyer: Industrial Commercial Properties LLC, which has been involved in several area projects over the past two decades. A 400,000 square-foot facility, as mentioned in the contract, would be double the size of a Walmart Supercenter.

Ohio allows employers to forego paper labor law, civil rights postings

Credit: AP Credit: AP

What happened: Ohio employers will soon be allowed to forego displaying certain state labor notices in the workplace and instead display them online.

Senate Bill 33 was signed into law recently by Gov. Mike DeWine and will go into effect 90 days thereafter on July 20. The bill passed the Ohio House and Senate with ease in early April despite opposition from some Democrats.

A plan to revive the site of the former Hara Arena?

Remember Hara Arena?

A plan? The city of Trotwood and Harrison Twp. are collaborating on a way forward for the former Hara Arena site.

The two municipalities recently partnered with the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, completing a market study to consider redevelopment options for several sites along the Turner Road corridor, a 775-acre area that includes portions of Trotwood and Harrison Twp.

Quick hits

Rising grocery prices: What you told us about how you’re dealing with them.

Underground Chuck’s: Opening next month near Dayton Mall.

Sinclair Community College: Eyes $545K flight simulator.

Best of Dayton 2025: You make the call.

Warren County building boom: By leaps and bounds, in one county.