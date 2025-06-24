Newsletter: How property taxes are dividing Ohioans

Some observers warn eliminating property taxes altogether would imperil schools and local services — and that sales and income taxes will have to rise as a consequence. Others counter that if legislators can’t get reform across the finish line, they have no choice but to take matters into their own hands.

In this newsletter:

CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show soars again.

A plan to upgrade a downtown parking garage.

The fate of a Dayton health care non-profit.

Property tax reform proposal appears ready to founder again

The situation: An Ohio House bill aimed at saving property tax owners by eliminating inside millage alarmed city and school leaders across the state and had them begging lawmakers to keep it out of the budget.

The House Ways and Means Committee held a second round of testimony on House Bill 335 recently with one lone supporter, four “interested parties” like former state tax commissioner Tom Zaino and 52 people against the measure.

What they’re saying: Paul Imhoff, director of governmental relations with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, said “when we look at this through the lens of public schools it’s about a $2 billion cut which is the equivalent of about 20,000 teachers.”

“I urge this committee especially with something as large as this and as complicated as this, let’s not do this in the next five days,” he said.

Read the story.

OneFifteen closing in Dayton, citing millions in losses

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

What happened: What began as a health care startup affiliated with Google about six years ago will soon cease operations.

OneFifteen, a nonprofit offering substance use disorder treatment services, will close its doors later this summer.

Why it’s happening: OneFifteen, in its most recent IRS 990 form, reported revenues of $3.4 million in 2022 and $2.6 million in 2023, but those funds have been outmatched by expenses.

In 2022 and 2023, its expenses were just under $8 million and $9.7 million, respectively. Losses were $3.5 million in 2022 and $5.9 million in 2023.

Read the story.

Busy Kettering shopping center sells for $7.1 million

John Snow, a vice president and partner at Mark Fornes Realty Inc., gave me a call last week, happy about concluding this deal. (I want to hear about your successful deals, by the way. (937) 681-5610 is my number.)

The deal: The Kettering Town Center, southwest of Woodman Drive and Dorothy Lane, sold for $7.1 million.

What it means: There is a new owner behind a busy shopping center has been home to Big Lots, Dairy Queen, the Vyral video gaming and computer sales center, Dollar Tree, Subway, Great Clips, and more.

The purchasing entity is local, HN Kettering Plaza LLC. It was represented in the deal by Robert Bernstein, of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Read the story.

East Fourth makeover aims to revitalize part of downtown

What’s on the drawing board: A $15 million renovation of the Air City parking garage across from Levitt Pavilion is one of three planned investments on East Fourth Street that developers hope will increase vibrancy and improve safety in a “strategically crucial” part of downtown Dayton.

The other two projects include the rehab of the Centre City office tower and the construction of a new downtown police station.

Why it matters: Developers say renovating the six-story garage and the seven retail bays in the structure’s ground floor will help catalyze additional investment. Right now, only two of the commercial street-level spaces are occupied.

Read the story.

Crowds brave heat for Dayton Air Show thrills

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Tens of thousands of people made their way to Dayton International Airport Saturday and Sunday for precision flying, chest-thumping pyrotechnics and a chance to gawp at some of the most amazing planes around — and the crews ready to answer questions about them.

What they saw: Show-goers enjoyed familiar favorites such as the Army Golden Knights, the Red Bull Air Force, Third Strike bi-plane wing-walkers, the B-29 Superfortress, and the Air Force Thunderbirds, who capped off both afternoons as window-rattling headliners.

Read the story.

Heat was a concern this weekend.

Tens of thousands came out.

What ‘Lt. Dan’ had to say in Vandalia.

Contact me: Thanks for reading. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X and Bluesky. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

Quick hits

Great views: What a DDN photographer saw on the Goodyear airship.

Voice of business: Cyberattacks demand a unified response.

Stop swimming in Madison Lakes: A warning.

Will ED/GE funds return? I asked.

I say we’re No. 1: Ohio No. 3 for summer road trips.