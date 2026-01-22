Newsletter: How you’re adapting

But you adapt. Here’s what local business leaders recently told us.

The Department of Defense has plans for a little known Small Business Administration program.

Contract wins for CareSource and Butt Construction.

A trio of deals for Troy aerospace workers.

What’s in store for Dayton businesses in 2026? Here’s what leaders told us

The landscape: The past year offered a torrent of economic change, from a bewildering array of ever-shifting tariffs to a lapse in federal government funding of record duration.

The torrent hasn’t eased. As recently as Jan. 17, President Donald Trump threatened Europe with higher tariff rates over his desire to acquire Greenland, then dropped the threat days later.

SecDef pledges to ‘take a sledgehammer’ to SBA program

Credit: AP Credit: AP

What you should know: The Department of Defense intends to reform a Small Business Administration program meant to assist entrepreneurs who are considered “socially and economically disadvantaged.”

“We’re actually taking a sledgehammer to the oldest DEI program in the federal government,” Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said. “A program that few people outside of Washington have ever heard of, that I hadn’t heard of.”

CareSource, Beavercreek construction company win big in recent awards

What happened: Butt Construction in Beavercreek won a contract to build an AI research center on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Area B, and CareSource in Dayton won two hefty DOD contract modifications to oversee Tricare managed care services, in Atlanta and Tampa, Fla.

Both awards are worth millions.

Money quote: “We are excited to have another contract working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at WPAFB,” said Colin Clark, president of Butt Construction.

CollinsAerospace workers in Troy celebrate deals

What happened: Collins Aerospace has entered into three-year parts distribution agreements with a trio of companies to support production of wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules — agreements that will keep workers in Troy busy.

Trump tax cuts lead to larger refunds for some

Credit: J. David Ake Credit: J. David Ake

What you need to know: Tax filing season begins in less than a week — on Monday, in fact — and the IRS is expected to issue more than 4 million tax refunds in Ohio this year.

Some households will see larger refunds because of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts — possibly an additional $1,000 for many families, according to GOP leaders and the White house.

Newsletter numbers

About 620: The number of Collins Aerospace workers in Troy.

More than 500: The size of a staffing shortfall when it comes to corrections officers in Ohio prisons.

