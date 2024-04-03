Newsletter: ALL the new food to try at Dragons games 🍴💚

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The create-your-own mac and cheese cart has a variety of toppings including BBQ meatballs, buffalo chicken, bacon, ham, shredded pepper jack cheese, chopped Doritos or Fritos, diced onions, tomatoes, peas, and black and green olives.

Sweet & Boozy Ice Cream offers an array of ice cream flavors as well as alcohol-infused ice cream for adults.

Grippo’s Chips has a variety of flavors such as Sour Cream & Onion or Sweet Maui Onion.

Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville to be remodeled this summer

Since purchasing Bill’s Donut Shop in September, Marshall Lachman and his wife Amy have made sure customers continue to get the fresh donuts they have grown to love over the past several decades.

Lachman said they have not changed any of its recipes or suppliers. He has introduced using different colored trays to represent when donuts are made — guaranteeing freshness.

Moving forward, they do have plans to complete a few enhancements over the summer. This includes transforming the side room of the donut shop into an area specifically for online orders and online delivery services. This will allow customers to choose, order and pay for their donuts online — which means they won’t have to wait in a line.

Other upgrades include new cases, cabinets, counters, point-of-sale system, flooring and booths. Bill’s Donut Shop will keep its iconic paneling as well as embracing a 1960s diner feel.

The donut shop is expected to close for one week around the Fourth of July.

Owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering retires after 38 years

Rick Schaefer, owner of Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events, is retiring and handing over his spatulas to longtime employees Traci Tobin and her daughter, Caitlyn.

Here are three things to know:

The integrity of the recipes will remain the same. Customers will still be able to get crab cakes, three-potato hash and dill sauce at festivals or by placing orders.

Brock Masterson’s Catering & Events has new home at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 104 C in Centerville’s Cross Pointe Shopping Center. This space is three times bigger than their previous location.

The owners plan to host trivia nights and charcuterie and cooking classes in the new space, as well as offering individual or family meals for carryout.

Quick Bites:

🍵 Ohio’s first infused coffee shop lounge opens in Dayton: Teapot Cafe Lounge is now open to the public at 146 E. Third St. in Dayton offering coffee or tea beverages infused with cannabis derived extract

🍴 Tank’s Bar & Grill is set for auction Thursday: Owner Debbie Tankersley said she has heard prospective buyers raise the possibility of re-opening the site as Tank’s. READ MORE

🐟 Dayton Fish Fry Guide: There are still a few more opportunities to enjoy a fish fry in the area.

Dish of the week: Pizza Bagel from Cocky’s Bagels in Cleveland

Over the weekend, my best friend and I went to Cleveland to see an immersive floral exhibit at the public library by British Artist Rebecca Louise Law and Machine Gun Kelly’s 27 Club Coffee Shop. Those were our two main reasons for making the three-hour trip up north, but along the way we experienced lots of great food.

My favorite meal was at Cocky’s Bagels. I had a pizza bagel with a side of fresh-cut fries. I loved that I could choose what type of bagel I wanted. I had a cheddar bagel, but you could choose from plain, everything or jalapeno cheddar. If you ever get the chance to go, make sure you get a side of Cocky’s sauce. It’s a spicy aioli that’s great to dip fries in.

Cocky’s Bagels does have a location in Columbus at 1484 N. High St.

Recipe of the week: Pink Stuff

After traveling to Cleveland over the weekend, I did make it home for Easter. I was tasked with bringing the “Pink Stuff.” That’s what my family has always called it. I would describe it as a strawberry fluff with oranges and pineapple. It’s the perfect dish to bring to a cookout.

Ingredients:

Two 16 oz packages strawberries

15 oz can of mandarin oranges in light syrup (drained)

8 oz can of crushed pineapple

0.44 oz package sugar-free strawberry gelatin dessert mix

5.1 oz package instant vanilla pudding & pie filling

Two 8 oz containers of whipped topping

Directions: Cut strawberries into tiny pieces. I would describe the size as small diced chunks. Add strawberries, drained oranges and crushed pineapple into a large bowl. Add gelatin mix and vanilla pudding mix into the same bowl, mixing and coating all of the fruit. Add in whipped topping, one container at a time. Store in the fridge until you’re ready to serve.

