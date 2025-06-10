Newsletter: In the war against ‘forever chemicals,’ Wright-Patt matters

In this newsletter:

In war against ‘forever chemicals,’ Wright-Patterson stands as a test case

I and a few local reporters spent Thursday afternoon at Wright Patterson peering into basins of water covered by floating objects to keep sunlight out so algae won’t grow. We walked along trenches directing stormwater to filters and pumps. We learned the above-ground tell-tale signs of wells monitoring for the presence of PFAS chemicals.

National focus: “We have a lot of folks who are interested in coming and looking at this facility,” said a construction manager for Weston Solutions LLC, standing near a fenced-off collection of basins and monitors on the base’s Area A, where seven miles of wiring help monitor and control the flow of water less than 100 feet away from the Mad River. “One of our design engineers has given talks at professional forums about this facility.”

EPA deems Wright-Patt groundwater condition ‘not under control’

Kohl’s to close giant Middletown distribution center

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Retail’s challenges are impossible to miss: Closed stores, malls with decreased foot traffic, somber earnings reports.

In Kohl’s fourth-quarter earnings report for 2024, the retailer said its comparable sales decreased by 6.5% year over year.

Local closure: Kohl’s will close its Middletown distribution center later this year and more than 750 people will lose their jobs, the company recently said.

The facility will close entirely Oct. 31 and all workers will be affected, which adds up to 768, according to a new notice the company filed with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

P&G’s massive layoff plans: Five things to know

Cincinnati-based consumer brands giant Procter & Gamble is embarking on two years of winnowing its workforce, expecting layoffs of some 7,000 employees by the time the pain is done.

The layoffs will impact the company’s non-manufacturing workforce —which means distribution workers in Union and research workers in Mason may be vulnerable to layoffs. I’ve reached out to the company about layoff plans.

Ohio Senate lets schools keep money in the bank, but caps it

Credit: Avery Kreemer Credit: Avery Kreemer

What happened: A new Ohio Senate version of a proposed state budget lets schools carry more cash year-over-year than the House’s version, as state lawmakers look to school reserves as a potential source of property tax relief.

The Senate’s plan lets public school districts only hold cash reserves that were less than half of the district’s prior year operating expenses. Reserves above that threshold would be sent back to the district’s property taxpayers. The House originally proposed a 30% cap.

What they said: Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said he sees room for negotiation with the Senate. He said the Senate’s plan would target $1.7 billion held in reserves, while the House’s plan targets $4.2 billion.

“So, it’s not as big of a tax cut,” Huffman said.

Dayton hopes to position downtown building for development

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

What’s going to happen: Five weeks after approving nearly $2 million for emergency repairs to a downtown office tower whose facade and parapet collapsed during a March wind storm, the city has approved spending another $1.5 million to replace the roof of the vacant building.

The objective: Officials hope these investments will help draw a firm to revitalize the former KeyBank building at 34 N. Main St. (also once called the Paru Tower and Society Bank).

This “sets the stage for us to aggressively go after redevelopment,” said Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein.

Quick hits

Bengals rookies: Visit Wright-Patt

UFOs in Fairborn? Well, UFO enthusiasts in Fairborn.

Electricity: Expect it to get more expensive this summer.

Greene County Jail: May be demolished this year.

Espresso martinis: An actual trend. And actual drinks.