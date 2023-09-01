Newsletter: Intel tests colleges’ efforts to train, invest

It’s Friday, Dayton entreprenuers: Before you head off for the Labor Day weekend, welcome to another edition of your business newsletter.

From advanced manufacturing to an energetic retail and restaurant scene, local entrepreneurs have been keeping our team of reporters busy. This is where we’ll talk trends, changes and analysis of what’s happening in the region.

Thank you for reading. You can reach me at tom.gnau@coxinc.com and (937) 681-5610. Drop me a line, tell me what’s going on.

It’s going to take a statewide effort to find and train 3,000 employees for Intel’s dual chip fabrication plants in New Albany (east of Columbus, about an hour and 20 minutes from Dayton).

Community colleges will be part of that effort.

Colleges classes, money now available for those who want to work at Intel plant

Local community colleges are key in the plans to train workers for the upcoming Intel plants and for the supply chain industries expected to grow in Ohio at the same time, education Reporter Eileen McClory tells us.

Community colleges have been asked to do this because they have shorter and less expensive programs compared to traditional universities, though universities have also been working to produce qualified workers.

Why it matters: “We want to have the best educated and trained workforce in the Midwest,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted has said. “That’s our aspiration.”

Civilian retirees will need a registered “Real ID” after Friday for access to Wright-Patterson

More Ohioans have that star on the upper right corner of their Buckeye State-issued driver’s licenses.

Why it matters : Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is a magnet for military and civilian Department of Defense (DOD) employees across the Dayton region. After Sept. 1, civilian DOD retirees will need that star for access to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. For Ohio rules and the documents needed to obtain what’s called a “Real ID,” go here.

The newest Leadership Dayton class convenes

Meet the area’s future (and current) leaders: The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce has named the 2024 Leadership Dayton Class, bringing together people who represent a cross-section of the community.

Leadership: Formed in 1976, Leadership Dayton is one of the oldest community leadership programs in the country. With nearly 2,000 alumni, the mission of the program is to identify and educate a network of community leaders and to advocate continual engagement in support of the Dayton region.

Ohio drugmaker would be affected by Medicare price controls.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

If selected to be part of a federal drug price controls program, AbbVie — producer of cancer drug Imbruvica, a company which has locations across Ohio — would have to sell Imbruvica at “unreasonably low” prices lower than the current market prices, according to a lawsuit filed by the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and other U.S. chambers against the Department of Health and Human Services challenging drug price negotiations.

AbbVie is a member of the Dayton chamber.

Why it matters: This is a clash between two keenly felt imperatives. Drug producers contend price controls will dampen innovation and and harm business rights, while the government and others contend that drug prices are too high

Warped Wing, Dayton film studio, partner on commemorative brew can

Warped Wing and local filmmaker Allen Farst are partnering on a special edition Trotwood lager can commemorating Farst’s upcoming film on the birth of the NFL in Dayton.

‘Dayton’s rich history:’ In a new interview, Farst said he and Warped Wing’s Nick Bowman talked off and on for about a year before designing the can.

“It made more sense to do a special, commemorative wrap of (the) Trotwood (lager),” Farst said. “We ended up saying, ‘Let’s go.’”

Hiring slows

This bears watching: According to this morning’s labor market report, hiring pulled back a bit in August.

Employers brought on 187,000 new employees in August, while jobs numbers in June and July were revised downward. The August unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.8%, up a bit from 3.5% in July.

Bottom line at the moment: Still a strong economy, but with slower hiring.

Anthony Matthews at the Dayton Manpower franchise tells me that local employers are “definitely being more selective” these days.

“The biggest request that I get from my clients is that they don’t want ‘job hoppers,’” Matthews said.

Quick hits

Every month is a busy restaurant news month. August was no exception.

Flyboy’s downtown closed Aug. 31. But the Oakwood location remains open.

Learning to fly: If you want to take those first steps, the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has an opportunity.

Thank you for your service: A state bonus program for Afghanistan veterans is being sunsetted.

State-of-the-art digital printing: Innomark Communications is building in Springboro.