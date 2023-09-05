Newsletter: Introducing Solvita

Hope you enjoyed Labor Day weekend. Welcome to another edition of your business newsletter.

I’ve been covering the Community Blood Center and Community Tissue Center since I started working in Dayton in 2007. I still remember a staff member explaining to me some 16 years ago how the operation honored the same business principles as advanced manufacturers.

It was an eye-opener.

Blood Center/Community Tissue rebrands as Solvita

The Community Blood Center and Community Tissue Center has been growing and investing in the Dayton area for years. Now, it has a new identity.

Solvita: “We have been impacting lives for decades, but under dual identities,” Solvita CEO Christopher Graham said last week. “We now have one name that uniquely represents our purpose, our growth, and our aspirations for the future. That name is Solvita.”

Group forming Dayton tenant union to boost renters’ voices

Dayton renters have formed the Dayton Tenant Union, which started meeting two months ago.

Protections: Advocates for Basic Legal Equality Inc. (ABLE) community organizer Destiny Brown told reporters Sydney Dawes and Cory Frolik that a union can empower tenants to connect with landlords and elected officials, as many people who dwell in rental housing fear retaliation for speaking out.

“Unfortunately there aren’t protections in place for this,” she said. “And the system is not equitable for tenants. These are not battles that can be fought on an individual basis.”

3M settles lawsuits for veteran hearing loss over faulty combat earplugs for $6B

Credit: AP Credit: AP

3M Co. last week announced a $6 billion settlement of lawsuits accusing the company of selling defective combat earplugs to the U.S. military. But the deal could fall apart if enough veterans reject it as inadequate.

Worth noting: “If a veteran is suffering hearing loss or tinnitus they believe is a result of their service, we encourage them to contact us so we can assist them in filing a claim for VA compensation,” said Bryan Suddith, the administrative officer at the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission in Dayton.

6 efforts to amend Ohio’s Constitution underway in the wake of Issue 1 defeat

We appear to be on the cusp of an era of citizen-initiated constitutional amendments, Reporter Avery Kreemer tells us.

What it means: In the wake of the Issue 1 vote, the Dayton Daily News analyzed citizen-initiated amendments in the pipeline that could come before voters in coming years. They include efforts aiming to: protect abortion access and establish reproductive autonomy; create a citizen redistricting commission; establish a $15 minimum wage; end qualified immunity for government employees; grant the right to refuse vaccines and medical treatment; and establish more manageable nurse-to-patient ratios in nursing homes.

Strong labor market is boon for Ohio workers, Labor Day report says

The strong job market is benefitting workers in Ohio with higher wages and more employment choices as the number of jobs in Ohio hits a new record, according to the annual State of Working Ohio report released by Policy Matters Ohio for Labor Day.

Strength: “My topline is we’ve got a tight labor market right now that is highly favorable to workers overall and that’s the labor market that we need right now,” said Michael Shields, lead author of the report and an economist at the liberal-leaning Cleveland-based think tank.

Business updates

Google has given Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a Cloud Customer Award for “demonstrating a tremendous capacity for innovation, utilizing Google Cloud products and solutions.”

“What initially began as an effort by two researchers to transition to Google Cloud swiftly expanded to encompass over 2,000 researchers,” Google said in its citation, adding that AFRL researchers “estimate that they now save 500,000 hours weekly while collaborating with peers globally.”

