Newsletter: Is your neighbor an LLC?

Plans take shape for the LexisNexis campus in Miami Twp.

The retail element of the renewed Dayton Arcade is ready for the spotlight.

A winter escape that’s closer than you may think.

Are LLCs buying up the American dream?

What you need to know: Investors and corporations are increasingly buying up single-family homes in parts of Montgomery County, creating concerns about property neglect and companies out-competing first-time homebuyers who would improve neighborhoods, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.

These investors owned nearly a third of single-family homes in some parts of the county in 2024 — particularly West Dayton, but also other parts of the city and, to a less concentrated extent, in parts of Kettering and Miami Twp., according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

ALSO: ‘You can’t just hoard homes.’

‘The Pike’ comes into focus in Miami Twp.

Living at LexisNexis? A site plan for the rebranding of the LexisNexis campus in Miami Twp. as “the Pike” shows developers conceiving of perhaps five apartment buildings, with hundreds of jobs in a mixed-use business park.

Industrial Commercial Properties, in a joint venture with longtime partner Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG), acquired the LexisNexis-occupied office campus off Springboro Pike near Interstate-75 in February 2021.

Dayton Arcade: Retail marketplace ready to open doors

What’s expected to happen: The Dayton Arcade will soon open the fully restored North Arcade and its marketplace to the public.

Developers of this historic Dayton site say the public opening will mark the completion of the redevelopment of the nine-building complex.

Rising in Moraine: TNT Fireworks

Under construction: A new TNT Fireworks center is under construction in Moraine at the newly created address 2770 E. River Road, visible off Interstate-75.

TNT Fireworks is one of the largest distributors of consumer fireworks in the U.S., with operations across 49 states, as well as in the United Kingdom, Canada and Puerto Rico. Products are sold through more than 40,000 retail locations.

New job center could be $45M project

From the ground up: The Montgomery County Job Center will be moving out of its current Dayton location before the end of May, and county officials will build a new center from the ground up in what they expect to be a roughly $45 million project.

Newsletter numbers

$38 million: The goal area leaders have to raise funds for a new STEM Talent Development Complex at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

3,192: From 2018 to 2024, commercial investors were involved in 3,192 single-family home transactions in Montgomery County "hotspots."

