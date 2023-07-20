Newsletter: It’s Dayton Air Show time

Welcome to your new business newsletter.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — or close to it, if you enjoy the high-flying summer rituals known as air shows.

For the 49th year, the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show takes flight Saturday at Dayton International Airport. Here are a few things to know before you go.

Three easy steps to enjoying the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger: 1. Take care of general admission parking before you go to the show. 2. Plan to go early. 3. Check out what’s on the ground and what’s in the air.

At this writing, the weather forecast looks perfect: Highs in the low 80s and sunny skies both days (with a slight chance of storms late Sunday).

Tickets? Parking passes? General admission parking passes must be purchased in advance of the show. Parking passes per car are priced at $15 and RV and bus parking is priced at $25. The general admission parking lot is accessible from I-75 Exit 64 at Northwoods Boulevard. Follow the signs to the new parking entrance at Northwoods and Engel Road.

For more information, visit daytonairshow.com.

Dayton chef hosts pop-ups at new restaurant in Oregon District prior to opening

Intrepid food and dining writer Natalie Jones tells us that Dayton Chef Dane Shipp is another step closer to opening his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Oregon District.

Recently, Shipp received his food service operation License from the Ohio Department of Health, allowing him to cook and serve food at 416 E. Fifth St.

WHEN? Shipp told Dayton.com he is not ready to open the restaurant, CULTURE By Chef Dane, just yet, but plans to do pop-ups from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Saturday through his walk-up window. He may add Tuesday or Thursday as well. He hopes to open the restaurant in four to five weeks.

Giant new Kroger Marketplace coming to West Chester

The Butler County Planning Commission approved plans for a 122,910-square-foot Kroger store and fuel center and 24,000 square-feet of new retail shops along Tylersville Road recently.

Dining and more: Nick Koglin, vice president and market officer for Kroger’s landlord Regency Centers said: “It will be great after all the years of this project sort of starting and stopping.”

Murray’s Cheese and Starbucks and more will be included in the area, according to township planning documents.

Fairfield production site will contribute to ‘electrified economy’

Nth Cycle, a critical metals extraction and refining company, is commissioning a 21,000-square-foot refining facility on LeSaint Drive. It recently had a tour for media and others.

Unique: This will be the first domestic production of Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate (MHP) in the country as battery manufacturers now rely on inconsistent supply and quality from unstable countries with questionable working and environmental conditions, according to the company.

“We can economically and efficiently solve a key supply chain challenge for EV, OEMs and battery manufacturers by offering MHP produced from our unique electro-extraction platform,” said Megan O’Connor, co-founder and CEO of Nth Cycle.

Hard work and a journey of joy: Oakwood native talks of Naval aviation career

Finally, if you’re at the air show this weekend, feel free to say “Hi” to Navy Lt. Cmdr Doug Schmidt by the T-38C trainer static display. He’s a test pilot instructor and Oakwood native.

Learning to fly: Schmidt, a 2005 Miami Valley School graduate, got his start early, earning a private pilot’s license at Moraine Air Park before he headed to Purdue to study flight technology as an undergrad.

“It all kind of started back in high school,” he said in a phone interview. “And I just had an interest early on in tinkering and flying. Those two combined serendipitously, with test-flying being the eventual goal.”

Business moves

Superior Aluminum Products was scheduled to break ground Thursday afternoon for a 45% expansion in Russia, Ohio, about 40 miles north of Dayton in Shelby County.

‘Exponential growth:’ The family-owned company plans to take its East Main Street building from 110,000 to 160,000 square feet. The Dayton Development Coalition says the custom aluminum railing, columns and fence producer has been experiencing “exponential year over year growth.”

Quick hits

» How much do you know about the Dayton Air Show? Take the quiz.

» Dayton Arcade development continues. Check out the photos.

» Developers, take heed: The deadline to submit proposals to the government for development on the Dayton VA campus has been extended.

» Sneakerheads rejoice: Dayton’s Fire Blocks District is about to get a new shoe and clothing boutique that has been a hit in Cincinnati and Indianapolis.

» Can we talk sports? Sure we can: The Dayton Flyers and Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball teams will meet for the first time since 2010 in the Hoops Classic on Dec. 16 at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.