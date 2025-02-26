Newsletter: It’s paczki time! New bakery coming to Dayton, and W. Social is changing things up 🍴🍕

Pata Roja Taqueria will be outside of Joui Wine, located at 117 E. Third St., from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 2.

Pata Roja started as a taco cart in 2019 after owner Derrick Braziel went to Mexico City. The business opened its first brick-and-mortar location at 52 E. Court St. in February 2024.

On Sunday, customers can expect Braziel’s favorite taco — Taco Campechano — featuring a mix of beef and chorizo that brings together rich, smoky and savory flavors into one bite.

When it comes to pairing alcohol with tacos, we often hear of tequila, margaritas and cold beer, but what about wine?

“Pairing wine with tacos can be a challenge, but the rewards can also blow your mind,” Joui Wine Owner Lauren Gay said.

With Mexican food, Gay tends to lean towards bubbles, fruit-forward whites (sometimes with a touch of sweetness to soften the spicy heat) and light bodied, peppery reds.

Joui will have a list of wines from Spain, Mexico, Central American and South American that Gay thinks will pair well with Pata Roja’s offerings.

Baker Benji’s offers Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday treats

Baker Benji’s is already in the Mardi Gras spirit offering paczki, beignets, King Cake and much more.

The Old North Dayton bakery is carrying Mardi Gras-inspired items in its case until March 8. Preorders are encouraged.

“Contrary to belief, Fat Tuesday is not the traditional paczki day,” said owner Benjamin Stuckey. “Paczki is a Polish doughnut that actually is celebrated on Fat Thursday, the Thursday before Mardi Gras.”

Our article will tell you more on what paczki is and the fillings offered at the bakery.

WATCH: Owner of Baker Benji’s makes paczki

New bakery to open in Dayton’s St. Anne’s District

Speaking of bakeries, Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked is expected to open in April in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

The cottage bakery started about two years ago offering anything from hand pies, cookies and brownies to coffee cake and bread.

Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked can currently be found at ContempoRoast Coffee & Roastery in Centerville, The Local 937 in Dayton, Fizzy Sips & Sweets in Franklin and Hawks Run Market in Morrow.

READ MORE

The Freakin' Rican food truck to open restaurant

The Freakin’ Rican food truck is opening a carryout restaurant on South Smithville Road in Dayton, and owner Adrian Padilla said it’s been a long time coming.

“We pride ourselves on having good, fresh, quality food,” Padilla said. “Plus, you get to taste something from our island. Not everybody can have fresh Puerto Rican food.”

Read more about the menu and what to expect.

Quick Bites

🐟 It’s almost fish fry season: Here’s a list of meal events planned in Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties.

🥃 The Century reopens in Dayton: The bar was closed last week due to staffing issues.

🍪 Marble Slab Creamery & Great American Cookies open in Huber Heights: The business combines homemade ice cream and fresh-baked cookies. READ MORE

W. Social’s new bar owners to bring more entertainment, pizza joint to food hall

The bar at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District has a new set of owners with plans to bring more entertainment and a new pizza joint to the food hall.

Patricia Wafer and her son, Devontae Morton, became owners of The Tap at the beginning of February.

Wafer, who had never bartended before, was one of the original bartenders at the food hall when it opened in July 2022.

“I really loved it here and talked to my son and he said, ”Is this something you really want to do?," and here we are," Wafer said.

READ MORE: What’s new at W. Social Tap & Table?

