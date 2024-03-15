Newsletter: Job fair for Wright-Patterson positions at AFRL coming in April

The Air Force Research Laboratory announced this week it has plans to hire entry-level to expert positions across multiple AFRL locations at a hiring event at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn, April 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

AFRL, which is based at Wright-Patterson, has a large science and technology workforce, and has job openings for scientists, engineers, technologists or contract and financial management specialists.

Hiring managers will began reviewing resumes today. Those interested should upload a resumé in advance here. After reviewing candidate resumes, an AFRL recruiter will schedule interviews for the hiring event.

GE Aerospace making big investment

Reporter Eric Schwartzberg wrote this week that GE Aerospace is investing $650 million in its manufacturing sites and supplier partners this year to increase production and strengthen quality to better support its commercial and defense customers.

That includes $19.9 million at sites in the Dayton area and more than $127.3 million across sites in Ohio.

Huffy still has rich history in Dayton

Huffy can trace its roots in Dayton to more than over 130 years ago, when it produced its first bicycle in 1892.

The company that became Huffy Corp. originally operated as the Davis Sewing Machine Company. By 1924, a part of the company became Huffman Manufacturing Co., which focused solely on producing bicycles.

Huffy bikes are still around today, and remain a popular brand, but things have changed a lot since their early days. Here are some of the big moments in Huffy history.

Restaurants ready for eclipse

Reporter Natalie Jones says a few Dayton area restaurants are serving up some special food for the eclipse on April 8.

