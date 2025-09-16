Newsletter: Joby Aviation introduces Dayton GM

As far as its Dayton manufacturing plans, Joby Aviation says it is very much still in the game, and the company has been making more noise in Dayton lately.
Let’s get into it.
In this newsletter:
- Why electromagnetic spectrum research is paying off for a Beavercreek defense firm.
- Who are the Air Force Marathon VIPs?
- The news out of Monday’s Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum.
Joby introduces new Dayton general manager
What happened: For the first time since announcing local manufacturing plans in September 2023, Joby Aviation last week publicly introduced the man who will lead those manufacturing efforts.
Thomas Ubelhart, the general manager of Joby’s Dayton facility on Concorde Drive near Dayton International Airport, chatted with Lydon Sleeper, Joby’s strategic policy lead, at a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting at the NCR Country Club before a standing-room-only audience.
Why it matters: The chamber gathering was one of Joby’s few public or near-public forays in the area since that announcement, with the exception of appearances by Joby officers at National Advanced Air Mobility Industry forums in Springfield.
AFRL directs some $747 million in work to Beavercreek contractor
What happened: UES Inc. has been awarded a contract that with associated orders reaches a value of some $747 million to explore the electromagnetic spectrum for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Changes: Beavercreek’s UES was founded in 1973. Eqlipse Technologies bought UES for an undisclosed sum in 2023. Eqlipse in turn was acquired by Arlington, Va.-based Blue Halo LLC less than a year later.
And: in November 2024, AeroVironment, Inc. announced a $4.1 billion agreement to acquire Blue Halo.
What happened at the Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum Monday?
A lot: Mark Williams, Dayton site executive at Sierra Nevada Corp., said Dayton is his company’s fastest growing site. The company will have seven Dayton-area buildings by 2026, he said. And he talked of the possibility of another big MRO hangar.
And: Micah North, chief executive and president of Beavercreek defense contractor Resonant Sciences, announced that his company will break ground on a new building early next month at the Miami Valley Research Park.
Tariffs wake coffee shops up
Trouble brewing: Don’t be surprised when you pay a bit more for your morning coffee as local businesses deal with the impact of the latest tariffs.
A 50% tariff on products imported from Brazil, the largest supplier of coffee to the United States, is giving some shops a jolt.
What we’re told: “I think we’re doing what most companies are doing,” said Wilson Reiser, CEO of Piqua-based Winans Coffee & Chocolate. “We’re eating it. We’re waiting.”
Moraine, ODOT have plants for South Dixie
Credit: Bryant Billing
Credit: Bryant Billing
The plans: Moraine is teaming up with the Ohio Department of Transportation on a road project set for construction in 2026. South Dixie Drive between Hoyle Place and West Dorothy Lane will be repaired, planed and repaved at a cost of nearly $414,000, city documents show.
Timeline: The project on the nearly mile-long stretch of road is tentatively expected to begin next May and end in September 2026, Moraine spokesman Aaron Vietor told Dayton Daily News.
“This section of South Dixie Drive has not been resurfaced in nearly 20 years,” Vietor said.
Newsletter numbers
$499,999,999: The amount of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract the Air Force recently awarded Beavercreek defense researcher UES Inc.
$9.4 million: The amount in gold coins the Ohio Attorney General’s Office alleges that Bob Matthews, Miami Twp. fiscal officer, purchased in unauthorized agreements. The AGO said it found proof showing that Matthews entered into unauthorized agreements to purchase and store the coins, and that he withdrew $9.7 million from the township’s STAR Ohio investment account to initiate wire transfers to coin vendors, actions taken without approval from township trustees or the township Investment Oversight Committee. Matthews is one of three candidates vying for two open spots on the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees this November.
40 to 60%: The price of a pound of Arabica coffee is up this much on commodity markets since Jan. 1 due to several factors, including weather, supply chain costs and tariffs, according to Trading Economics.
Contact me: Thanks for reading, as always. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.
Newsletter roundup
Ohio report card: How did your local school district do?
Air Force Marathon: And the expected impact on area roads Saturday.
Downtown grocery: Its Sunday debut
Arch: The ‘stars’ of the Air Force Marathon
Gift of Power: Aid applications welcome until Oct. 14
About the Author