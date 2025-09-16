Newsletter: Joby Aviation introduces Dayton GM

In this newsletter:

Why electromagnetic spectrum research is paying off for a Beavercreek defense firm.

Who are the Air Force Marathon VIPs?

The news out of Monday’s Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum.

Joby introduces new Dayton general manager

What happened: For the first time since announcing local manufacturing plans in September 2023, Joby Aviation last week publicly introduced the man who will lead those manufacturing efforts. Thomas Ubelhart, the general manager of Joby’s Dayton facility on Concorde Drive near Dayton International Airport, chatted with Lydon Sleeper, Joby’s strategic policy lead, at a Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting at the NCR Country Club before a standing-room-only audience. Why it matters: The chamber gathering was one of Joby’s few public or near-public forays in the area since that announcement, with the exception of appearances by Joby officers at National Advanced Air Mobility Industry forums in Springfield.

Also: Joby to have role in White House advanced aviation showcase

AFRL directs some $747 million in work to Beavercreek contractor

What happened: UES Inc. has been awarded a contract that with associated orders reaches a value of some $747 million to explore the electromagnetic spectrum for the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Changes: Beavercreek’s UES was founded in 1973. Eqlipse Technologies bought UES for an undisclosed sum in 2023. Eqlipse in turn was acquired by Arlington, Va.-based Blue Halo LLC less than a year later. And: in November 2024, AeroVironment, Inc. announced a $4.1 billion agreement to acquire Blue Halo.

What happened at the Ohio Defense & Aerospace Forum Monday?

A lot: Mark Williams, Dayton site executive at Sierra Nevada Corp., said Dayton is his company’s fastest growing site. The company will have seven Dayton-area buildings by 2026, he said. And he talked of the possibility of another big MRO hangar. And: Micah North, chief executive and president of Beavercreek defense contractor Resonant Sciences, announced that his company will break ground on a new building early next month at the Miami Valley Research Park.

Tariffs wake coffee shops up

Trouble brewing: Don’t be surprised when you pay a bit more for your morning coffee as local businesses deal with the impact of the latest tariffs. A 50% tariff on products imported from Brazil, the largest supplier of coffee to the United States, is giving some shops a jolt. What we’re told: “I think we’re doing what most companies are doing,” said Wilson Reiser, CEO of Piqua-based Winans Coffee & Chocolate. “We’re eating it. We’re waiting.”

Moraine, ODOT have plants for South Dixie

The plans: Moraine is teaming up with the Ohio Department of Transportation on a road project set for construction in 2026. South Dixie Drive between Hoyle Place and West Dorothy Lane will be repaired, planed and repaved at a cost of nearly $414,000, city documents show. Timeline: The project on the nearly mile-long stretch of road is tentatively expected to begin next May and end in September 2026, Moraine spokesman Aaron Vietor told Dayton Daily News.

“This section of South Dixie Drive has not been resurfaced in nearly 20 years,” Vietor said.

