Newsletter: Joby’s Dayton milestone

The company is doing one of the hardest things any aerospace company can attempt — trying to create or tap into a new market while winning Federal Aviation Administration certification for a new kind of aircraft.

Now Dayton manufacturing — which has a history of propeller blade production (as well as other aerospace components, of course) — is now firmly a part of that story.

In this newsletter:

Civilian employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base receive their second furlough notices.

What Greg McAfee has learned from the past five years.

A Dayton tech startup’s new app.

Joby Aviation has begun production in Dayton

Dayton doings: Two years after an initial announcement, Joby Aviation has begun making propeller blades at its plant near Dayton International Airport, a step toward what the company says is its goal of expanding in-house manufacturing, producing up to 15,000 blades a year and turning the Dayton site into a blade manufacturing “hub.”

What Dayton gives Joby: “Dayton gives us the resources, talent, and speed to scale one of the most technically demanding parts of our aircraft,” Eric Allison, Joby chief product officer, said. “Joby’s propeller blades are a key part of what makes our aircraft special — central to its low acoustic profile and the result of a decade of complex engineering.”

Read the story.

Ohio moves to buy former Hara Arena site

What you should know: The state is moving to allocate $2.5 million to purchase Hara Arena’s former site in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. The goal: A state-run Miami Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital.

The Ohio Controlling Board, which processes requests for state funding, will consider the state’s request at its Nov. 10 meeting. If approved, this would finalize the state’s search for a hospital site.

Read the story.

As the shutdown begins second month, Wright-Patt civilians get new furlough notices

What happened: As the shutdown of the federal government drags into its second month, civilian workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have received a second furlough notice.

This time, a difference: The first notice, sent Oct. 1, tells recipients that furloughed employees will receive “retroactive pay.”

The new notice, sent Friday, does not include that statement.

Read the story.

ALSO: How federal policy continues to affect the Dayton area.

‘Things are always better than they seem.’ What brought Greg McAfee to his crossroads

Changes: Dayton-area entrepreneur Greg McAfee has weathered a torrent of changes in the past five years — social media controversy upending his business, heart surgery and selling his company.

At the other side of it: A bit of perspective.

What he told me: “I’ve been through a lot, but I don’t necessarily look at it that way. I look forward all the time. We can get stuck on what we’ve been through or what’s happening now, but things are always better than they seem, and they get better with time.”

Read the story.

So how much did the Dayton Mall cost its new owner?

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

$37 million, to answer the question posed in the headline.

What you need to know: The property transaction was recorded recently for that amount for four parcels, including the 1.4 million-square-foot mall, according to new Montgomery County property records.

Hull Property Group announced Oct. 26 it had purchased the mall, but did not disclose terms.

Read the story.

Newsletter numbers

$3.3 million: Proposed terms for the state’s purchase of the former Arena site for a new public mental health hospital. $2.5 million would be a cash payment and the $800,000 balance would be a donation to the state. Read the story outlined above.

At least 141,984: Bottles of atorvastatin calcium tablets recalled. Read the story.

12-3. A best-case scenario for the new GOP advantage after a commission redrew Ohio’s congressional districts. Read the story.

Contact me: Thanks for being here. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page.

