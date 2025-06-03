Newsletter: Kettering Health slowly restores operations

A longer sales tax holiday this summer.

Why hundreds are gathering at Wright-Patterson to talk AI.

Downtown Dayton’s newest hotel.

Kettering Health services are returning

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Kettering Health has been restoring services as it works through a system-wide technology outage.

Work-arounds: Services for people who are established patients, as well as emergency medical services, returned in recent days as Kettering Health relies on work-arounds and returns to paper charting.

In addition: The company hopes phone systems and its health records software will have more functionality soon, the hospital organization said in a recent update — which recognized that a “small subset” of records were accessed by an unauthorized user.

“Phone restoration will begin today and take several days to complete. Epic functionality will significantly increase throughout all of next week,” Kettering Health CEO Mike Gentry said in a recent letter to employees.

Read the story.

Work continues on MyChart.

Ohio sales tax holiday extended

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

It’s early June — the perfect time to talk about back-to-school sales.

Wider sales window: Instead of 10 days like last year (or a single weekend, as it was years ago), the 2025 sales tax holiday will run two full weeks, kicking off at midnight Aug. 1 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 14.

What they’re saying: Gov. Mike DeWine recently encouraged Ohioans to take advantage of the longer holiday, which he said is designed to provide “meaningful savings for families across the state.”

“The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school, but also provides relief on other important household needs,” DeWine said.

Read the story.

Hundreds will gather at Wright-Patterson tomorrow to talk AI

Intelligence: The Wright-Patterson Data Analytics and AI Forum seeks to bring together some of the base’s keenest minds to talk about what AI means and why it matters.

The forum is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Kenney Hall, at the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) on Wright-Patterson’s Area B. A closed You Tube feed will be available to registrants.

What they’re saying: An AFIT systems engineering professor recalled attending other AI events elsewhere and bumping into plenty of attendees from Wright-Patterson.

“A lot of us were going to these events and realizing, ‘Wait a minute,’ we’re all from Wright-Patterson,’” Maj. Mark Bateman told me.

Read the story.

Downtown Dayton gets fifth hotel

The former Crowne Plaza hotel downtown has reopened as Dayton Vitality Hotel, aiming to capitalize on renovations to the Dayton Convention Center, which is connected to the hotel by a skywalk across Fifth Street.

Vitality: The Bright Group hospitality company announced that Dayton Vitality Hotel is open. Staff at the hotel’s front desk confirmed that a soft opening is underway, as not all floors are open yet. A message on the hotel’s website says some features are still in the works.

Read the story.

Newest Simms development opens in Wright-Dunbar

Urban pioneer: Dayton residential development pioneer Charles Simms Development’s first new townhome project in Dayton in about five years has already sold several units and officials say it will add housing to a buzzing neighborhood on the west side.

The Wright Dunbar project features 26 brick, three-story townhomes at 1011 W. Third St., which is the former site of the Gem City Ice Cream Co. building.

Read the story.

Contact me: Thanks, as always, for reading. Tell me about your business at tom.gnau@coxinc.com or at X and Bluesky. I’m also on LinkedIn and on our Dayton Business page, with my colleagues. Find me as well on my Facebook page here.

Quick hits

The best burgers in Dayton? According to you.

Schools: A report on their financial stability.

Sheetz: Opens 10th area location.

Joby + Toyota: Renew partnership to the tune of $250 million.

Damn right he’s got the blues: Buddy Guy is coming to the Rose.