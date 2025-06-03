Newsletter: Koji Burger taking over Jollity space; meet new owners of Zinks 🍔🍴

“We’re thrilled to share that Koji has grown into something bigger than we ever imagined. What started as a pop-up is now its own thriving brand — and the demand has outpaced what our little Huffman plans could handle,” the owners wrote in an Instagram post.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

They’ve decided to let Koji Burger take over the Jollity space at 127 E. Third St. in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District five days a week, starting this fall.

“Jollity in it’s current form is going to sleep at the end of this summer,” the owners said. “At that time we’ll close for a few weeks to remodel, rebrand, and reopen as a full-time Koji Burger.”

In the meantime, Koji Burger will continue to operate 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sold out) Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The owners will have a final date for Jollity dinner service in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: What the owners of Koji Burger plan to bring to the Huffman District

***

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has new owners

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

After nearly 15 years, Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has a new family in charge.

“We’re not looking to change. We’re not looking to shock our regular customers, but we definitely want to entice new customers to come visit with us,” said Sean Wilz, who owns the business with his wife, Andrea Russ-Wilz, and his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Lori Reasoner.

They’ve introduced $8.99 lunch specials Tuesday through Saturday that includes a sandwich, chips, pickle, deli salad of choice and a fountain drink.

Today’s special is the Big N Beefy sandwich featuring roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish on marble rye bread. Tomorrow’s special is the Reuben.

WATCH: Zinks Meats & Fine Wines is a one-stop shop

Midnight Coffee Club is a new small-batch roastery in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Two friends who met at a vitamin supplement shop in Huber Heights a few years ago have launched a small-batch coffee roasting company.

Midnight Coffee Club, based in Dayton, is focusing on single-origin coffee that can be traced back to a specific region and/or farm.

They are currently offering medium or dark roasts made from Brazilian or Cost Rican beans.

READ MORE: What’s next for Midnight Coffee Club?

Quick Bites

🍜 Mi Ramen to open in Bellbrook: The restaurant, offering authentic Japanese cuisine, will have 50% off for customers when it opens on June 7.

🍴 Three Birds pushes back grand opening date: The restaurant will celebrate on June 17 due to expected rain during preview week.

🌮 Del Taco, Jack in the Box plans to expand: The brands are currently looking for a franchisee for the Dayton market. READ MORE

🍔 Looking for a good burger? Here’s all the ‘best hamburger’ restaurants nominated during Best of Dayton 2025

Cicada ice cream sundae in honor of Brood XIV

Credit: Contributed Photo Credit: Contributed Photo

Whipty-Do, an ice cream shop that’s just a short drive from King’s Island, is celebrating the arrival of Brood XIV by featuring a cicada sundae with a crunchy treat on top.

“The cicadas emerging is such a unique event and we thought it would be fun to lean into the bizarreness of it,” said Joe Fields, who owns the shop with his wife, Kristen.

Each sundae features a “cicada” on top with the body made from a chocolate-covered date, red M&Ms as the eyes and Golden Oreos as the wings.

ICE CREAM SHOP GUIDE: Where to get a cold treat in the Dayton region

Here’s what I’ve been eating 🍽️

Over the weekend, my husband and I went to New Port Richey, Fla. to visit his grandma. My favorite part of going there is ALWAYS her home cooking.

Every morning, she made us a breakfast of cheesy eggs and ham steak. The best meal (pictured above) featured sweet chili lime and honey BBQ bacon-wrapped chicken skewers from Aldi’s served with potatoes and vegetables. All of this was prepared on a flattop grill.

I need to make a stop at our local Aldi’s to see if they have the chicken skewers because they were so good. This meal got me excited for grilling season.

Other places we explored included Clearwater, Dunedin and Tarpon Springs. We ate at Cabanas Coastal Grill, Frenchy’s Rockaway Grill, Hacienda Corralejo Mexican Kitchen and Whiskey Wings.

Connect with me ✉️

Thank you so much for reading my weekly newsletter! If you see a new restaurant opening or are wondering when an establishment is expected to open, feel free to email me here, and I’ll check it out.

Remember to follow Dayton Daily News on Facebook or search our Food & Dining section for the latest stories. I’ll have continuous updates on my Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages.